More than one million lights dazzle in spectacular Kew Gardens Christmas display

Christmas has returned to Kew Gardens with a spectacular winter trail lighting up the evening skies for the holiday season.

The annual after-dark festivities feature sparkling tunnels of light, mesmerising lakeside reflections and trees drenched in jewel-like colour .

According to organisers, more than one million lights make up this year’s display, which is guaranteed to be a hit with Londoners.

Kew Gardens unveiled its installation on Tuesday (November 15), which sees the 2.7km winter trail wind around the paths of the Royal Botanic Gardens and the iconic palm house.

