3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
$450K allocated to enhance some of Utah’s best fishing spots through Blue Ribbon Fisheries program
Blue Ribbon Fisheries are waterbodies that provide some of Utah’s most exceptional, high-quality fishing experiences. This year, the program that designates and helps fund these fisheries allocated $450,000 toward 16 projects aimed at enhancing these waterbodies so they retain their elite status. There are currently 44 waterbodies and two...
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Utah families dealing with rise in various sicknesses
The cold weather seems to have brought with it another cold and flu season, and Utah is seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses along with COVID-19.
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 18, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pet adoption from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is anxiously awaiting you!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Could UTA waive its fares forever? Utah lawmakers weigh costs, benefits
Report estimates the cost of doing away with fares would be about $34.5 million altogether or $38.5 million for a one-year pilot program, using 2023 projections.
Utah DOT offers hilarious new option for state flag
The Utah Department of Transportation believes the people in charge of selecting the state's new flag missed the mark. Perhaps they needed a bright orange cone to lead them in the right direction?
New meat, poultry investment could help Utah
The Biden-Harris administration recently announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to increase meat and poultry competition and economic opportunities.
5 things to know about Utah’s new top federal prosecutor
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has a new top cop at the federal level. Trina Higgins, the new U.S. Attorney for Utah, is a trailblazer. But she’s also staying close to her roots in the Beehive State. Her appointment to the job was celebrated Thursday at Utah’s federal...
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
