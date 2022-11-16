Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Body found after explosion, possible criminal act probed
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Officials say a body was found in a Maryland garden-style apartment building a day after an explosion and fire there and investigators are looking into the possibility of a criminal act. News outlets report that Montgomery County fire and police officials say a body was...
Morgan News Hour: 11-17-2022
The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Closed hearing underway in Baltimore to determine the fate of a squeegee teen charged with murder. Prosecutor removed from deadly squeege worker case, accused of leaking information...
BikramYogaWorks | Hot yoga and wellness services in Baltimore
BikramYogaWorks is a Black-owned, family-owned yoga and wellness center located in Riverdale Park, Mount Vernon, and Ivy City in Maryland. Antonio Rivera, a longtime member of BikramYoga Works joins Gabe Ortis to discuss the benefits of hot yoga.
Zoo Lights Is Back In Baltimore
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is lit up for the holidays. "Zoo Lights" returns this evening. The festive event will take place every weekend through New Year's Day. Previously, visitors had to drive through to see the display, but now walking is their only option. Tickets must...
BARCS Waiving Adoption Fees
Baltimore, MD) -- BARCS animal shelter is waiving adoption fees the weekend of Black Friday. The promotion applies to all animals that are in the shelter, at foster homes or at offsite stores. It runs from November 25th through November 27th. All animals up for adoption are posted on the...
The power of free speech: D. Watkins and the Freedom Forum
In a March 2022 survey of over 800 respondents, Freedom Forum found that 64 percent of people say college campuses should foster a free exchange of ideas. However, many don’t fully understand their first amendment rights or are afraid to exercise them. The nonpartisan foundation hosted an open discussion...
MSU Bears secure overtime win in first round of Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic Tournament
Montego Bay, Jamaica – Say one thing for the Morgan State men’s basketball team…the Bears have grit. They showed it on Friday night in a thrilling 73-72 overtime victory against Utah Valley in the first round of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic Tournament at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.
