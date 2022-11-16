ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns, TN

wmot.org

White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Honored For Lengthy Military Service

Denton Jordan served seven years in the Air Force from 2013 to 2020, was deployed four times to Aghanistan, Africa, Turkey, and Bulgaria/Romania. He was stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for four years and in Little Rock for three. Tennessee’s community and technical colleges honored veterans on their campuses – students,...
PARIS, TN
Dickson County Source

5 Dickson County Christmas Events

The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
DICKSON, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health

(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church     November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fire investigation in Lawrence County

Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. ‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an …. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson

A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville

Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. AG issues statement on Ticketmaster’s decision to …. AG...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

