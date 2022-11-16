Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park
(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
Paris Man Honored For Lengthy Military Service
Denton Jordan served seven years in the Air Force from 2013 to 2020, was deployed four times to Aghanistan, Africa, Turkey, and Bulgaria/Romania. He was stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany for four years and in Little Rock for three. Tennessee’s community and technical colleges honored veterans on their campuses – students,...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
Deadly deer disease creeps closer to Middle TN ahead of gun hunting season
A deadly disease found in deer is creeping closer to Middle Tennessee as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency steps up efforts to contain Chronic Wasting Disease.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
Toddler, once spotted in homeless encampment in Nashville, dies months later
Family laid 23-month old Ariel Rose to rest on Friday, but they're convinced DCS could have done more after she was once spotted in the Brookmeade homeless encampment.
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Toys for Tots Saturday, November 19, 9:00am-5:00pm 500 Blue Devil Blvd, Lebanon, TN Lebanon High School Lebanon High School is having their annual Toys For Tots event hosted by Wall Street’s Finest and Darkside MC/CC. This will be a […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health
(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children. The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus. The...
Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Fire investigation in Lawrence County
Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting …. Alabama calls off execution after problem with inserting IV. Metro takes community feedback on plans for Antioch's Global Mall. ‘We have a real crisis on our hands’: TN seeing an …. State leaders have said the Tennessee Department of Children's...
New Locally Owned and Operated Bookstore in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) It’s an interesting time for bookstores across the nation, with smaller, locally owned bookstores becoming harder and harder to find. The subject of books was even highlighted late last month when a publishing merger was blocked by a federal judge. CBS News Correspondent Vicki Barker reported... Meanwhile...
‘A coward took him’: Mother breaks silence in search for son’s killer
29-year-old Nathan Garvin was shot while standing outside of Club Premium early Sunday morning on Oct. 23.
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. A Clarksville man is looking for the person responsible for setting fire to his property,. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Felon charged after drugs, gun found in Madison. Widespread sickness straining hospitals...
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. AG issues statement on Ticketmaster’s decision to …. AG...
Forget porch pirates. This old-school neighborhood crime is making a comeback.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new resurgence of an old crime, that could take place in neighborhoods in the middle of the night or in broad daylight.
The fatal police shooting of a man named Chief may deepen the divide between the city and Nashvillians struggling with homelessness
A man named Drandon John Brown was shot and killed by police over the weekend. Among homeless outreach workers and friends, Brown was known as “Chief.” They say he was a veteran and a leader among the residents of the Brookmeade Park homeless encampment — though he often struggled with his mental health.
Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Historic Southern Manor Home Being Torn Down by Developers [Pictures]
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's historic Southern manor home just outside of Nashville is reportedly being torn down by developers, just over a year after they bought it with a plan to conserve the property. Beechwood Hall is a two-story, log-built manor home that was originally built in the 1860s....
20-year-old driver smashes through multiple fences and deck in Spring Hill
Residents in a Spring Hill neighborhood are on pins and needles after another car left Port Royal Road, near Duplex Road, smashing through more fences, yards and decks.
Sumner County commission votes to give Comer Barn back to original owners
The cost of renovations was the main reason the county wanted to give the barn back to the Rogers Group.
