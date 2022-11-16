ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
POPSUGAR

Christina Aguilera's Latinidad Was Just Right All Along

For over 20 years, pop music icon Christina Aguilera has been singing her way to the top of the charts. She recently received seven nominations for the 2022 Latin Grammys, including album of the year for "Aguilera." Her second Spanish-language album celebrates Aguilera's Latina heritage. She's of Ecuadorian descent, but the award-winning singer — in both English and Spanish — is still criticized for not being "Latina enough."
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Says She's "Pissed Off" Her Fans Feel "Like They Went Through Several Bear Attacks" To Get Tickets To Her Tour

Following days of fans calling on her to speak now, Taylor Swift has released a statement on the chaos Swifties faced while trying to buy tickets to her upcoming tour. After the "Verified Fan" presale went down in flames Tuesday, fans had been silent and patient, pining, and desperately waiting for their idol to address the Ticketmaster glitches that left many unable to get tickets.
HipHopDX.com

The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After 'No Grammy For Granny' Jokes Fly On Twitter

The Game has come to Nicki Minaj‘s defense after #NoGrammyForGranny trended on Twitter this week following the Grammy nominations being announced. Nicki didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, despite breaking numerous records and topping the Billboard Hot 100 with “Super Freaky Girl,” in addition to dropping other hits like “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.”
The Independent

Trevor Noah wades in on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster saga

TV host Trevor Noah has joked that Taylor Swift has “already put three albums out” about Ticketmaster after the site crashed earlier this week. Ticketmaster crashed as the website reportedly struggled to cope with demand after tickets became available for the singer’s first tour since 2018. Swift...
iheart.com

R&B Singer B. Smyth Dead at 28

R&B singer B. Smyth has died, according to People. He was 28. On Thursday (November 17), the brother of Brandon Smith, whose artist name is B. Smyth, confirmed that the R&B singer had died from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. "On behalf of my brother and...
FLORIDA STATE
Stereogum

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...

