Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO