Yardbarker

Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Report: Mariners inquired about Brewers' Wong

The Seattle Mariners have been in touch with the Milwaukee Brewers about the availability of second baseman Kolten Wong, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Wong, 32, is a two-time Gold Glove winner and is coming off one of his best seasons at the plate, hitting .251/.339/.430 with 15 homers and 17 steals.
SEATTLE, WA
fishstripes.com

Can Victor Mesa Jr. solve Marlins’ million-dollar problem?

During the last five years, the Marlins have tried everything to address the center field position. When initiating their rebuild by trading away star hitters, they sought standout athletes in return. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna begot Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra. In October 2018, new ownership distinguished...
MIAMI, FL
Camden Chat

Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras

Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and agreed with the pitcher on a $3 million, one-year contract. Suter can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 40 and 60. The 33-year-old left-hander went 5-3 with...
MILWAUKEE, WI

