Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
Rays tender contracts to 14 arbitration-eligible players
ST. PETERSBURG — After doing considerable reshaping of their roster over the past few weeks, the Rays decided at Friday’s latest contract deadline to stick — for now — with the group they have. All 14 arbitration-eligible players on the 40-man roster were tendered contracts, with...
FOX Sports
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
theScore
Report: Mariners inquired about Brewers' Wong
The Seattle Mariners have been in touch with the Milwaukee Brewers about the availability of second baseman Kolten Wong, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Wong, 32, is a two-time Gold Glove winner and is coming off one of his best seasons at the plate, hitting .251/.339/.430 with 15 homers and 17 steals.
Tommy Hutton: Sandy Alcántara Best Marlins Pitcher Ever Now
Marlins television analyst stops by Tobin and Leroy to discuss Sandy Alcántara winning the NL Cy Young Award. Hutton believes this award separates Sandy from other Marlins greats like Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez and Josh Bekcett.
fishstripes.com
Can Victor Mesa Jr. solve Marlins’ million-dollar problem?
During the last five years, the Marlins have tried everything to address the center field position. When initiating their rebuild by trading away star hitters, they sought standout athletes in return. Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna begot Lewis Brinson, Monte Harrison and Magneuris Sierra. In October 2018, new ownership distinguished...
Camden Chat
Orioles free agent target: Willson Contreras
Mike Elias’s promise of “liftoff” for the Orioles this offseason has fans giddy about which players the club might pursue. Could it be an elite starting pitcher? Could it be a slugging first baseman? An outfielder, a relief pitcher, or one of the many star shortstops on the market? The Orioles could find a spot for nearly any player on their roster.
FOX Sports
Rockies claim LHP Brent Suter off waivers from Brewers
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies claimed Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday and agreed with the pitcher on a $3 million, one-year contract. Suter can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 40 and 60. The 33-year-old left-hander went 5-3 with...
Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants game predictions: 3 straight Lions wins as underdog?
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the New York Giants on Sunday at Metlife Stadium (1 p.m., Fox): Dave Birkett The Lions have won two straight by taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes, but they can’t count on the Giants gifting them turnovers like Fields and Aaron Rodgers have done. The Giants are a...
Comments / 0