The sunshine has returned, and it is helping warm things up a bit. Highs will be in the mid 50s today. Tonight, our temperatures will fall pretty quickly into the upper 30s and low to mid 40s through the midnight hours. But, then we expect an increase of clouds and more moisture to move into the area stopping our temperature fall. Waking up Saturday morning, we may see a few peeks of sunshine, but we will be mostly cloudy for most of the day. We also expect scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon hours with the highest rain chances along the coast. Sunday will be dry and cool again. Next week, we will see temperatures rising back to average and increasing rain chances through the Thanksgiving week.

TAYLOR, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO