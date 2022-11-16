Lake County man guilty of illegally dumping more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake

Read full article on original website
Iowa Utilities Board denies Winnebago Tribe's request for environmental study of CO2 pipelines
DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday denied the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska's request for an environmental impact study along the proposed route of a liquid carbon dioxide pipeline that would run near the tribe's lands. The IUB in its ruling said an independent environmental study is...
Waterfowl hunters head to wetlands for start of duck season
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Many hunters headed for their favorite wetland location for the opening day of the Georgia duck hunting season on Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Waterfowl hunters should note a few bag limit changes this year — the hooded...
Humbug! High gas taxes to persist in Indiana through December
Hoosiers hoping for a holiday miracle to reduce the taxes they pay when they pull their internal combustion sleigh up to the gas pump in December clearly didn't get their message through to Santa Claus. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Friday the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases...
Illinois quick hits: Mind heath ahead of Thanksgiving; grants for groups at risk of terror attacks
The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that two students were recently scammed out of a collective $25,000 by unknown people who called them. Officials said one student received a call from someone claiming to represent the Chinese embassy and was threatened with arrest if she didn't pay a fine. The student provided her passport information and wired $23,000 to the scammer. Another scam was reported the following day.
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
Thanksgiving travel expected to be busiest since 2005
It's not just the stomachs that will be stuffed this Thanksgiving. The highways also will be clogged with drivers as Thanksgiving travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. AAA is predicting that 54.6 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home this Thanksgiving, mostly by car, in the busiest year for Thanksgiving travel since 2005.
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
Sheriff views Measure 114 as unconstitutional
Law enforcement agencies have been left with many unanswered questions in the wake of Oregon’s gun-control Measure 114 narrowly passing. Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton posted on Facebook today that he has received many inquiries about the measure and its impact. He said he simply doesn’t have answers yet, which adds to uncertainty and angst in the community. However, he unequivocally feels the measure is unconstitutional based on other court rulings within the 9th Circuit Court of appeals.
The goal for Illinois' new Senate GOP leader? 'Balance'
SPRINGFIELD — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that is more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,” Curran...
Republican concedes to Democrat Rob Sand in state auditor’s race
DES MOINES — Iowa still will have one statewide Democrat in office after Republican state auditor candidate Todd Halbur conceded the race Friday to Democratic incumbent Auditor Rob Sand. Halbur said he was dropping his request for a recount because he did not have sufficient resources to file the...
How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Many Wisconsin school referendums passed, but small, rural communities left behind
Wisconsin voters overwhelmingly approved school referendums timed to coincide with last week’s midterm elections, authorizing the highest number of spending and borrowing questions since at least 2000. But most of those that failed were in rural and smaller communities, leading some to worry that the gap between richer and...
Melanie Biersmith selected as Georgia’s ninth state 4-H leader
EATONTON — Georgia 4-H has selected Melanie Biersmith as the new state 4-H leader. Since Nov. 1, Biersmith has been working as the ninth state leader in the organization’s 118-year history. The state 4-H leader provides strategic vision in response to the changing needs of Georgia’s youths and...
Three legislative session days remain before Illinois' no-cash bail enacts Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With Illinois state lawmakers set to return to Springfield after Thanksgiving for one more week of session before the new year, questions remain on what will change with the Pretrial Fairness Act set to eliminate cash bail statewide on Jan. 1. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness,...
Head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigns amid crisis in state's youth jails
BATON ROUGE, La. - The head of Louisiana's Office of Juvenile Justice resigned amid a deepening crisis inside the state's youth lockups that has included escapes, riots and a capacity shortfall that the agency recently said had forced it to stop accepting youth into its custody. OJJ Deputy Secretary William...
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
Iowa Dems’ caucuses getting fair hearing after rough start, state party leader says
JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. When the national Democratic Party announced its plan to reexamine the order in which states pick the party’s presidential candidates, Brennan, an Iowan and member of the national party’s rules committee, felt like national Democrats simply sought to punish Iowa for the 2020 caucuses, when the program that was designed to report results malfunctioned on caucus night.
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
