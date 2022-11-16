ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut joins Walmart opioid settlement

By Christian Wade
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWv0M_0jD6ex7F00
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Connecticut has joined a $3.1 billion multi-state settlement with Walmart to resolve claims the retail giant’s pharmacies helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic.

The company proposed the settlement on Tuesday, announcing it has reached a tentative deal with more than 40 states to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed OxyContin, and other powerful prescription opioids at its retail pharmacies.

It's not clear how much money Connecticut will get from the settlement payout, which still needs to be approved by a federal judge, but the payout will be shared with cities and towns, according to the Attorney General William Tong's office.

Tong said the money will be used to provide treatment and recovery services to people struggling with opioid use disorder.

"Walmart pharmacies dispensed massive quantities of opioids into communities across Connecticut and nationwide," Tong said in a statement. "Their actions fueled the addiction crisis and caused unparalleled suffering and loss."

Tong pointed out that the settlement includes court-ordered requirements to tightly monitor opioid prescriptions and crack down on so-called 'pill-mill' doctors.

But the settlement doesn't require Walmart to admit any liability, and in a statement the company said it "strongly disputes" the allegations in the federal lawsuits filed by state and local governments that its pharmacists improperly filled prescriptions for powerful painkillers.

"Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date," the Arkansas-based company said.

Attorneys general from Connecticut and 15 other states, including North Carolina, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, California, Colorado, Delaware and Texas were lead negotiators in the litigation.

The Walmart settlement is the latest litigation against many of the nation's largest drug manufacturers and distributors over their alleged role in the opioid crisis.

Two weeks ago, CVS and Walgreens said they have agreed to pay about $10 billion to local, state and tribal governments to resolve thousands of lawsuits claiming their pharmacies mishandled painkiller opioids.

Earlier this year, states reached a $26-billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors to resolve claims by states and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction.

For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription drugs such as Oxycontin, which led them to street-bought heroin and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, once the more expensive pills ran out.

There were 1,524 confirmed or suspected opioid-related deaths in Connecticut in 2021—more than 10% higher than in 2020, according to a report by the state Department of Public Health. Fentanyl was present in 86% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.

Nationwide, opioid overdose deaths increased from an estimated 70,029 in 2020 to 80,816 in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"One by one, we will hold every player in the addiction industry accountable," Tong said. "We are bringing tens of billions of dollars back into communities to support treatment and recovery, and to save lives."

Comments / 1

Related
KTVU FOX 2

TikTok lawsuit settlement: Some users receiving payments up to $167

If a payment from TikTok has showed up in your account, it’s likely not spam: The company began issuing payments from a $92 million class action lawsuit settlement this week. A federal lawsuit alleged that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest...
ILLINOIS STATE
USA TODAY

Walmart offers $3.1 billion settlement to states, tribes in opioid lawsuits

Walmart offered a tentative $3.1 billion settlement Tuesday with states, local and tribal governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies. The settlement is the latest result of a long line of lawsuits filed by state and local governments across the U.S. against the drug industry over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. Attorneys general from several states accused Walmart in its lawsuit of failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of these medications at its stores.
INDIANA STATE
Inna D

Free medical marijuana cards provided to Veterans

Veterans often report using cannabis to treat symptoms of chronic pain and mood disorders, like post-traumatic stress. In addition, there have been various studies to show the benefits that cannabis provides, most notably as an alternative to opioids. A study showed that Veterans using cannabis showed desirable health outcomes of cannabis use for pain, sleep quality, health conditions, and quality of life.
The Associated Press

Walmart latest pharmacy chain to propose opioid settlement

Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday become the latest major player in the drug industry to announce a plan to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies with state and local governments across the U.S. The $3.1 billion proposal...
Joel Eisenberg

Red Lobster Restaurant Location Permanently Closes

The decision to shutter the location was difficult and strategic in nature, says a senior company executive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com and GulfshoreBusiness.com.
NAPLES, FL
outsidetheboxmom.com

Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal

In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

How to Become a Paid Caregiver for a Family Member

Children, spouses, siblings and friends of elderly people can get paid by Medicaid to help take care of their loved ones. Medicaid would rather pay a friend or family member to help someone while they are still living in their own home, instead of paying for them to be in a long term care facility.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Buy the Most Guns

Gun sales in the U.S., as estimated by background checks, have surged at an extraordinary pace over the last two decades. Ever since background checks surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2006, they have jumped sharply, exploding early in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and reaching an all-time high of 39,695,315 that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEKU

CDC issues new opioid prescribing guidance, giving doctors more leeway to treat pain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for clinicians on how and when to prescribe opioids for pain. Released Thursday, this revamps the agency's 2016 recommendations which some doctors and patients have criticized for promoting a culture of austerity around opioids. CDC officials say that doctors,...
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
foodsafetynews.com

FDA says liver and gallbladder problems associated with Daily Harvest product

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing to investigate an outbreak of complaints about illnesses associated with Daily Harvest brand frozen crumbles and has named specific problems consumers have had. As of Oct. 21, the number of complaints was 393, with at least 133 patients having required hospitalization, according to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy