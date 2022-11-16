ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Desert, ME

KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
MANSFIELD, MA
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Another new face arrives at North Kingstown

North Kingstown High School is a massive community, and it can be an overwhelming process to get to know every new face in the hallway. One of the school’s new faces is Kevin Dalton, a recently hired literature teacher with the enthusiasm and energy any student will find helpful in the classroom.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022

“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island

Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Target 12: Yard Waste

While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
CRANSTON, RI

