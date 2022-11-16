Read full article on original website
hockomocksports.com
KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette
MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
thedailyadventuresofme.com
9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA
If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
currentwave.org
Another new face arrives at North Kingstown
North Kingstown High School is a massive community, and it can be an overwhelming process to get to know every new face in the hallway. One of the school’s new faces is Kevin Dalton, a recently hired literature teacher with the enthusiasm and energy any student will find helpful in the classroom.
New England has 2 of the most spectacular light displays in the U.S., according to Frommer’s
Two New England destinations are among the nation’s best when it comes to creating holiday magic with lights, according to Frommer’s. The travel publication recently released a list of the USA’s most spectacular winter light displays and included Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, Mass., and Holidays at the Newport Mansions in Newport, R.I.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Fall River landscaper wins $1 million
A man from Fall River has been identified as the $1 million winner from the new scratch ticket game “$1,000,000 Holiday Bonus.” This is the highest prize amount attainable for the game. Mariano Raposo claimed his prize on November 7, and was the first individual to win on...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for cannabis company
(WJAR) — A prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for a Rhode Island cannabis company. The cultivator is now paying a hefty fine to the state. The Rhode Island grower won a competition in Massachusetts. That’s the problem. While cannabis is legal in Rhode Island and in...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 17, 2022
“Cold weather and stormy conditions haven’t stopped anglers from getting out and taking part in our Novemeber to Remember contest. Plenty of bass from schoolie size all the way up to trophy class fish being taken along coastal New England. The Tactical Angler’s Darter has been a successful lure with its ability to dig deep in stormy seas. If you are fishing from shore, suit up in your warmest and head out at night.
Lifespan names Babineau’s replacement as president and CEO
Lifespan has named Boston hospital executive John Fernandez to replace Dr. Timothy Babineau as president and CEO of Rhode Island's largest hospital group.
GoLocalProv
Three Unique Homes for $1M-$2M—What You Can Buy in Rhode Island
Maybe nothing shows the remarkable diversity of properties available in Rhode Island than these three homes. The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a remarkable array of homes. And, they offer the best tool to check the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Allison Dessel.
CBS Sports
Miami (Fla.) vs. Providence: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Providence @ Miami (Fla.) The Providence Friars will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune. Everything went the...
Providence the giraffe arrives at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Providence the giraffe has officially arrived in Providence.
New play structure unveiled at Roger Williams Park
The ribbon was cut Thursday at Roger Williams Park on the "Bear Ground" play structure on Maple Avenue near the Temple of Music.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Allegations against West Warwick football players under investigation
Superintendent Karen Tarasevich didn't elaborate on the reported incident.
WPRI
Target 12: Yard Waste
While covering a completely different story in North Providence, Target 12 captured an unusual scene. Town workers were seen doing yardwork at a home owned by Mayor Charles Lombardi. Target 12 Investigator Tim White approached the mayor about the yardwork to get answers. Watch “Yard Waste,” and exclusive Target 12...
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Prepare for big changes coming to I-195 and Rte. 37 this weekend
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -RIDOT reminding drivers of a second weekend bridge deck installation of the Pontiac Ave Bridge. The “bridge slide” as it is called, requires a closure of Pontiac Avenue at the Route 37 overpass. Parts of Route 37 East will also be impacted – but drivers will still be able to access the […]
7 Rhode Island candidates request recounts
Three of the requests came from candidates running for a seat in the General Assembly.
Boxer’s birth defect doesn’t keep him out of the ring
Michael Valentin knows what it's like to fight both inside and outside of the ring.
WCVB
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
