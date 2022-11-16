Read full article on original website
Editorial: Creative solutions needed for dentist shortage
The addition of dental coverage to MaineCare benefits already is changing lives for the people who are finding care after years of having to put it off. And it’ll do the same for tens of thousands of others – once Maine solves a problem vexing so many rural states.
Woodlawn holiday light display starts Nov. 25
ELLSWORTH — Starting this Friday, take a drive up and around the half loop driveway of Woodlawn Museum from 4-9 p.m. to enjoy a light display sponsored by Darling’s Auto Mall. The entire driveway along both sides and the lawn in front of the mansion will be decorated and with different installations.
Harbor House holds tag sale Nov. 19
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Thanks to the Claremont Hotel, Harbor House Community Service Center will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Items will include furniture, lamps, shelving, mirrors, couches, assorted chairs, an executive desk, tables, headboards, flatware, plates and more. The sale...
