wiscassetnewspaper.com
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
foxbangor.com
City of Ellsworth gets sued over new police department location
ELLSWORTH — A month after getting the go ahead for a new police station, the city is Ellsworth is getting sued over how they attained the property. “It’s appropriate to try and build a new police station that will serve the citizens of Ellsworth, but it has to be done the right way,” said Brett Baber, the plaintiff lawyer.
mdislander.com
Harbor House holds tag sale Nov. 19
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Thanks to the Claremont Hotel, Harbor House Community Service Center will be having a tag sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Items will include furniture, lamps, shelving, mirrors, couches, assorted chairs, an executive desk, tables, headboards, flatware, plates and more. The sale...
mainepublic.org
Brewer selects a former refugee — and current city councilor — as new mayor
One week after a midterm election that saw immigrant candidates making gains across the state, Brewer's city council chose Soubanh Phanthay, a former refugee and current city councilor, as the next mayor. Phanthay has served on the city council for three years, including the last two years as deputy mayor,...
A Surprising Town in Maine Identified as Having the Best Beer Scene in America
The beer scene in Maine is no longer a secret, with visitors associating Vacationland with beer as much as they do lobster and moose. But as with any popular attraction where that people will travel for, different cities and towns in Maine have been working hard to become the beer capital of the Pine Tree state. So while Portland has carried the mantle as a beer lovers destination, there's another small town in Maine that is getting a lot of recognition.
WGME
City councilors give ultimatum to Bangor nightclub
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor nightclub that has been the scene of violent altercations and garnered noise complaints from neighbors for years needs to take steps to clean up its act if it’s going to maintain an essential license. Patrick Brann, who owns Half Acre Nightclub and the property...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATED: Portion of Route 17 closed after truck downs wires
UNION — A portion of Route 17 (Heald Highway) is closed this afternoon in Union after a garbage truck took out a guide wire and five poles at the intersection of Sennebec Road. The intersection will be closed for some time and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
wabi.tv
Former Newport lawyer sentenced for stealing money from former client
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Newport lawyer will spend two years behind bars for stealing thousands of dollars from a former client. Dale Thistle, 75, learned his sentence in a Bangor courtroom Friday afternoon. Thistle was found guilty of theft by misappropriation back in July. He pocketed about $290,000...
mdislander.com
Acadia Choral Society to peform holiday concerts
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Acadia Choral Society of Hancock County is offering a selection of holiday themed music for the upcoming season, including Vivaldi’s Gloria and Buxtehude’s Christmas cantata “Das Neugeborne Kindelein” (“The Newborn Little Child”). The choral will perform these works,...
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
NECN
Man Dead, 2 People Hurt in Maine Home Invasion, State Police Say
A man was killed and a woman seriously hurt in a home invasion in eastern Maine Thursday night, police say. The woman is expected to survive the injuries, and a second man had minor injuries in the incident on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield, according to Maine State Police. The man...
Yellow Beetle Crashes Into Sassy Nails in Ellsworth
This happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Ellsworth. The driver of this yellow VW Beetle crashed into the side of the Sassy Nails building in the Ellsworth Shopping Center, striking three propane tanks, according to the Ellsworth American. This resulted in the road being closed but subsequently...
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
foxbangor.com
Mother ordered to serve 19 years for daughter’s overdose death
BANGOR — Friday Hillary Goding was ordered to serve 19 years in prison for the death of her three-year-old daughter Hailey Goding. Hailey died from a fentanyl overdose back in 2021. Hillary pleaded guilty in September. Hillary was sentenced to 26 years with all but 19 years suspended. Assistant...
Maine Woman Killed In Crash With Dump Truck
A 68 year old woman from Nobleboro was killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash with a dump truck. According to an article on the WGME website, at about 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon a Honda sedan driven by Sharon Moody crossed the center line on East Pond Road and collided with a dump truck. The truck then crashed into a utility pole.
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Car Collision
A 68-year-old woman was fatally injured in head-on collision between two vehicles on East Pond Road in Nobleboro the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 15. According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the collision took place half a mile north of East Pond Road’s intersection with Upper East Pond Road near the Jefferson town line. The collision was reported at 2:33 p.m.
foxbangor.com
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
