Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee
The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
On Milwaukee
As Black babies die at a higher rate, it's time to listen to Black mothers
They lift your spirits, prompt you to think, make you feel grateful, and inspire you to do more. They connect you to our community – in a positive way -- shining a spotlight on what is good about Milwaukee. These are Radio Milwaukee’s Community Stories. Data doesn’t just...
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at Isaac Coggs Health Center
We're at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center on West Silver Spring Drive and starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Milwaukee Health Services is kicking off its 11th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
New Clinics Provide Urgent Dental Services to Bridge gaps for Underserved Residents in Milwaukee
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing
MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
wuwm.com
Mayor's office announces new LGBTQ+ liaison, discusses safety in community
Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday announced that Jonathan Fera is the new LGBTQ+ liaison. Fera said being able to serve his community means the world to him. "We know there's more work to do in the march for full equality, equity and justice for all," said Fera. Local activist Elle...
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
Waukesha business prepares float for 2022 Christmas Parade
It's the first time the local business will participate in the parade instead of just being spectators.
WATCH: Kenosha middle schooler surprised by deployed father during class
Mahone Middle School student Evelyn Christensen was surprised by her father during class. Lieutenant Commander Bryce Christensen was deployed for more than three months of a two-year deployment.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Behind the scenes at Washington Co. Holiday Craft Fair – Saturday, November 19, 2022
November 18, 2022 – Town of Polk, WI – The vendors are buzzing as setup is underway for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park. There will be over 200 vendors, doors open at 9 a.m., free parking, $5 admission and food and drink will be available to purchase.
wuwm.com
Some officials—and shoppers—want Northridge Mall to be next in line for demolition
The long fight over whether to tear down the former Northridge Mall on Milwaukee's far northwest side may approach a turning point as early as Friday afternoon. A Milwaukee County judge wants to see the owner submit a demolition plan for the property. And if that doesn't happen, the city of Milwaukee is being asked for a tear-down plan.
WBAY Green Bay
CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time
MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
Comments / 2