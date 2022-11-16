ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Social Development Commission Launching Research Project that Studies Structural Racism in Milwaukee

The Social Development Commission (SDC) is launching a research project through its newly formed Institute on Poverty and Structural Racism, that will examine the impact of structural racism on Milwaukee’s African American community. The project, named Dismantling Racism Invigorating Equity (D.R.I.V.E.), a two-year project, is being funded with a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin turkey distribution; need growing

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away – and thanks to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, more families will have birds on their dinner tables. Nine-thousand turkeys were distributed on Thursday, Nov. 17 – going across 35 counties in Wisconsin. The turkey distribution allows food pantries in our area to be able to provide that holiday meal centerpiece for those who come to them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers

MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time. Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

