Hundreds of Twitter employees effectively resigned on Thursday in response to an ultimatum from CEO Elon Musk.
In a rather spooky occurrence, hundreds of sheep have been unsettlingly people by moving in a circle for the past 14 days in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China. Surveillance footage of the peculiar activity depicts a sizable flock moving steadily in an almost perfect circle. While some sheep can be observed watching from outside the rotation, others occasionally stop still in the middle. Chinese state-run media source People's Daily tweeted a video of the peculiar incident on Wednesday, reporting that the sheep are in fine condition and the reason for their bizarre behavior is yet unknown. The video was captioned, "The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery."
Elon Musk has been having fun with the notion that he might prove to the undertaker of the messaging platform he acquired less than a month ago for $44 billion, tweeting a meme on Nov. 17 with the service's blue bird logo superimposed on a gravestone. Key Takeaways. Concerns about...
Zoom is expected to post lower third-quarter earnings and the latest drop in annual revenue growth. Zoom is coping with cuts to customer IT budgets and competition from the likes of Microsoft and Google. Citi lowered the price target on Zoom stock to $72 from $76 on Nov. 16 and...
Alibaba rose more than 9% as of 12:30pm ET, extending a recent rebound from six-year lows, as the CEO noted easing COVID-19 curbs and positive comments from Chinese regulators. The company's adjusted EPS for the quarter ended in September beat expectations, rising 15% on cost cuts. Revenue grew 3%, slightly...
