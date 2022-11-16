Virginia Football Cancels Saturday's Game In Wake of Tragic Shooting

Virginia helmet © Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Virginia football team continues to try to heal from one of the most traumatic events imaginable.

On Sunday night, a former player shot and killed three current players on the team. A fourth was injured and is currently recovering in the hospital.

As a result, the Cavaliers have opted to cancel this week's scheduled matchup against Coastal Carolina, according to Andy Bitter of the Athletic.

"Virginia has canceled its football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday," Bitter tweeted. "No decision has been made yet on UVa's game Nov. 26 at the Hokies."

As Bitter noted, the team has not yet made a decision about playing its annual rivalry matchup against Virginia Tech, scheduled for Nov. 26.

Virginia wide receiver Devin Chandler, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were shot and killed Sunday night on a bus as they returned from an off-campus field trip. Running back Mike Hollins was also shot and is reportedly "doing well" after undergoing two surgeries.

Former running back Chris Jones Jr. is suspected of the shooting. He has been taken into custody by law enforcement.

Obviously, this shocking act of violence has stunned not just the Cavalier football team but the university as a whole.

Head coach Tony Elliott called the situation a nightmare on Tuesday, when he spoke publicly for the first time since the shooting. “I’m ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say this didn’t happen,” he said.

If the annual rivalry matchup between Virginia and Virginia Tech isn't played, it would mark the first time since 1969 that the two in-state foes haven't squared off in a season. The Cavaliers and Hokies have played one another 103 times.

However, considering the gravity of the situation, playing football games, no matter the historical context, should be the least of anyone's concern at this point.