Georgia State

College Football Playoff: How a 12-Team Format Would Look Using 2022 Rankings

By Steven Lassan
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZDSe_0jD6dljY00

A complete breakdown and analysis of what a 12-team College Football Playoff would look like using the 2022 rankings.

The College Football Playoff is set to expand to 12 teams in the near future, but the current four-team format will remain in place for the '22 season. While the exact start date of the new 12-team format is uncertain, that doesn't mean we can't use current rankings to get an idea of what a future field might look like.

The new 12-team format will include six conference champions (the highest-ranked teams by the CFB Playoff) and six at-large spots. The top four conference champs will receive a bye week, and the remaining first-round games will played at the home site of the highest seed.

Using the CFB Playoff's Top 25 each week, here's an early look at how a 12-team format would look in the future:

College Football Playoff: How a 12-Team Format Would Look in 2022

November 15 Top 25 CFB Playoff Rankings

The Top Four

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. TCU
4. USC

First-Round Games

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 UCF
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Penn State
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Utah
No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 9 Clemson

Second-Round Games

(Projections and winners of matchups using highest-rated seeds)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 LSU
No. 3 TCU vs. No. 6 Tennessee
No. 4 USC vs. No. 5 Michigan

November 8 Top 25 CFB Playoff Rankings

The Top Four

1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. TCU
4. Oregon

First-Round Games

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 12 Tulane
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
No. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Clemson
No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Alabama

Second-Round Games

(Projections and winners of matchups using highest-rated seeds)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 USC
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 LSU
No. 3 TCU vs No. 6 Tennessee
No. 4 Oregon vs. No. 5 Michigan

November 1 Top 25 CFB Playoff Rankings

The Top Four

1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. TCU

First-Round Games

No. 5. Georgia vs. No. 12 Tulane
No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 LSU
No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 9 USC

Second-Round Games

(Projections and winners of matchups using highest-rated seeds)

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Oregon
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Alabama
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6 Michigan
No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Georgia

