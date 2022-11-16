ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Comments / 5

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pre-K expansion celebrated in Schuylkill County

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrated the expansion of Pre-K Counts program at the Coaldale Complex as part of an effort to provide more access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The complex is part of the early learning partnership the Lehigh Valley Children’s Center has with Panther Valley School District. Expansion...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ASD lockdowns top of mind at school board meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night. Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.
ALLENTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
MALVERN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy