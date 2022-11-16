Read full article on original website
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Allentown is encouraging a think-tank environment for its staff, offering innovation grants for workers to come up with creative ways to improve patient care. As an occupational therapist, Allison Cole helps patients get back to doing everyday activities people often take for...
State grant will be used to build apartments in the Schuylkill Trust building
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The upper six floors of the Schuykill Trust Company building in Pottsville are to be turned into apartments. Thanks to a $3 million state grant, Pottsville Centre, LLC will transform the floors into 60 market-rate apartments. The owner of the building will match the grant with a...
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center has officially welcomed its first baby!. Townsley Guy Stetzler was born at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Devon and Steven Stetzler. He weighed six pounds and nine ounces. Doctors say both mom and baby Townsley are doing well.
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
These Montgomery County Places Among Cities with Fastest Growing Home Prices in Philadelphia Metro
Over the last several years, the pandemic has been a driving force behind the real estate boom causing home prices to skyrocket in Montgomery County, reports Stacker. In fact, among the 30 cities in the Philadelphia metro area that have seen their prices rise the fastest, six are in Montgomery County.
Owners of Glazier's Furniture honored for lifetime contributions to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The longtime owners of a furniture store that had been a staple of Allentown for more than 100 years were honored by City Council Wednesday night. City Controller Jeff Glazier and his father Leonard Glazier — who owned Glazier's Furniture before it closed in 2017 — were recognized for being essential to the city. They both were awarded proclamations signed by all members of City Council.
Northampton County Council considers ordinance to block health center plan
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council is considering an ordinance that would block the creation of an employee health center that County Executive Lamont McClure said would provide good care and save taxpayers' money. McClure has said the center would provide primary care to 2,000 employees and their dependents....
Chester County Boasts One of the 100 Most-Loved Restaurants in America
Damas Mediterranean Grill in Exton has made DoorDash’s inaugural list of the 100 most-loved restaurants in the U.S., writes Isabel Tehan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The list is based on user ratings left on the online food ordering and delivery platform for food taste and quality and efficiency...
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
Pre-K expansion celebrated in Schuylkill County
A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday celebrated the expansion of Pre-K Counts program at the Coaldale Complex as part of an effort to provide more access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The complex is part of the early learning partnership the Lehigh Valley Children’s Center has with Panther Valley School District. Expansion...
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
ASD lockdowns top of mind at school board meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Monday's lockdown of three schools in Allentown was a hot topic at the school district's board of directors meeting Thursday night. Three schools — Dieruff High School, Allen High School, and Trexler Middle School — were locked down Monday due to multiple threats of potential violence that police said was found not credible and unsubstantiated.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
