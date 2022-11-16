ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WTHI

Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting. Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park. Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now. "I've seen some of...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local schools and businesses join forces at Business and Bagels

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County community and schools got together to celebrate at this event. The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its "Business and Bagels" event on Friday morning. There, the community got to eat breakfast and celebrate award winners. Several school-wide programs throughout Vigo County were...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New job announced for Vigo County School's superintendent

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new job has been announced for Vigo County's outgoing school superintendent. According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Dr. Robert Haworth will be the new president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County Indiana. We first told you on Monday that...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion

It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
PRINCETON, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Public Library hosts "Pre-Miracle"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, people from across the Wabash valley came out to support people in need. Miracle on 7th Street hosted a food drive at the Vigo County Public Library. The organization collected donations for people battling food insecurity. This was the first year for the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 dead in Clay County house fire

BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WFYI

New nature preserve added in Greene County

A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Two Children Die in Clay County Mobile Home Fire

BRAZIL, Ind. – A 3-year-old and 3-month-old died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, says Clay County Coroner Nick French. They were identified as Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, Wednesday afternoon. They lived in a mobile home in the North View County Estates which is on the west side of Brazil. An autopsy report says their cause of death was smoke inhalation.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.

The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Power Out this Morning

Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

FINDING MILO

"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County. Ever since a fatal 2019 car crash, the Monet family has been looking for its beloved dog, Milo. Now, they're hoping he'll be found in one Wabash Valley community.
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

The process of finding a new superintendent for Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a new superintendent in the Wabash Valley's largest school district is underway, but the process can be lengthy and complicated. The hope is to find a strong leader for the thousands of students enrolled in Vigo County schools. This comes after Dr....
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy