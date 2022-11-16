Read full article on original website
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
WTHI
Vincennes residents excited for skate park makeover
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Many gathered at Vincennes City Hall on Thursday night for a public design meeting. Skates and other citizens discussed design plans for the Lester Square Skate Park. Brice Detty has been hanging out at the current skate park for several years now. "I've seen some of...
WTHI
Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
WTHI
Local schools and businesses join forces at Business and Bagels
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County community and schools got together to celebrate at this event. The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its "Business and Bagels" event on Friday morning. There, the community got to eat breakfast and celebrate award winners. Several school-wide programs throughout Vigo County were...
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
WTHI
New job announced for Vigo County School's superintendent
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new job has been announced for Vigo County's outgoing school superintendent. According to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, Dr. Robert Haworth will be the new president and CEO of the United Way of Allen County Indiana. We first told you on Monday that...
wevv.com
Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion
It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year. This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays. Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
WTHI
Vigo County Public Library hosts "Pre-Miracle"
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, people from across the Wabash valley came out to support people in need. Miracle on 7th Street hosted a food drive at the Vigo County Public Library. The organization collected donations for people battling food insecurity. This was the first year for the...
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Vigo County crash sends one person to the hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — One person was sent to the hospital tonight, after a two car crash in Vigo County. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened at South Lama Street and State Road 46. After the crash, State Road 46 was temporarily closed, but it has since reopened. Deputies stated that […]
WTHI
"This is going to be a huge financial impact" Businesses in Downtown Olney impacted by building collapse
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Some businesses in Olney are starting to feel the financial impact following the collapse of a downtown building. The vacant building which is located at 410 Main Street, collapsed around 6:00 last Friday night. People grabbing dinner at Hovey‘s Diner, which shares a wall with a...
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
WTHI
Historian looks to bring Frederick Douglass monument to downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local historian is in the early phases of their next big project coming to downtown Terre Haute. Doctor Crystal Reynolds is a historian, teacher, and ISU alum. Reynolds is hoping to bring a Frederick Douglass monument to downtown. According to Reynolds, Douglass has ties...
New nature preserve added in Greene County
A state commission has approved a new nature preserve in Greene County. The Natural Resources Commission approved the dedication of Clemens Place on Clifty Creek Nature Preserve dedication at its meeting Tuesday. The 58-acre nature preserve will include part of Clifty Creek canyon. This will be the 297th state-designated site...
WIBC.com
Two Children Die in Clay County Mobile Home Fire
BRAZIL, Ind. – A 3-year-old and 3-month-old died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, says Clay County Coroner Nick French. They were identified as Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, Wednesday afternoon. They lived in a mobile home in the North View County Estates which is on the west side of Brazil. An autopsy report says their cause of death was smoke inhalation.
terrehautenews.net
Terre Haute Prepared for Continued Population Decline.
The City of Terre Haute has made a commitment to population decline. Local leaders have placed all their bets on tourism and taxation to potentially offset the continued exodus of residents from Terre Haute. The Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown the steady, drip, drip, drip, of jobs and the...
vincennespbs.org
Power Out this Morning
Duke Energy workers have been working this morning to restore power in areas of Knox County. At one point over the outage affected around 1100 customers. The first reported came in at 4:47-am and the cause was reported to be something coming in contact with a power line. The area...
WTHI
FINDING MILO
"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County. Ever since a fatal 2019 car crash, the Monet family has been looking for its beloved dog, Milo. Now, they're hoping he'll be found in one Wabash Valley community.
WTHI
"My car was demolished..." One woman, police warn of cold weather car thefts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman is warning others after a common wintertime ritual caused her trouble. Tiffany Kelley was visiting Terre Haute back in October to check on a relative. She pulled into the La Quinta Inn around midnight. It was cold, so she left her car running, placed her key fob in her purse, and went to check in.
WTHI
The process of finding a new superintendent for Vigo County Schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search for a new superintendent in the Wabash Valley's largest school district is underway, but the process can be lengthy and complicated. The hope is to find a strong leader for the thousands of students enrolled in Vigo County schools. This comes after Dr....
