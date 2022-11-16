ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Here are the 10 birds most commonly spotted in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Alabama using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 31 count sites in Alabama. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen Slammed for Premature Action and Weakening Alabama Voting System

Montgomery, AL – Alabama Secretary of State, John Merrill has publicly and official slammed Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen for what has been deemed premature actions. In his recent letter to the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), Secretary of State-elect Wes Allen stated that Alabama is leaving ERIC. Per John Merrill this is a premature statement, as he cannot officially make that determination until after the date he takes office.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Study: Alabama 49th worst state for nurses in the nation

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Nurses in the state of Alabama are under continued stress and the winter months bring upon longer hours and more civilians to care for with an uptick in flu activity. A report by WalletHub, which ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on which has the most “opportunity and […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

‘Star ID’ needed for Alabama travelers starting in 2023

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabamians have until May 3rd of 2023 to get a STAR ID, the new real ID for driver’s licenses in Alabama to fly on commercial planes. An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) official says you must carry an unexpired passport to get on a plane in the U.S. if you do not have the STAR ID.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

“The Forgotten Creeks” documentary and “Alabama Folk” podcast premiere this week

A new documentary about the history of Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a podcast featuring Alabama folk artists are premiering this week. “The Forgotten Creeks” a new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians is premiering on Alabama Public Television (APT) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Viewers can also begin streaming the program on APT’s websitehttps://aptv.org/episode/forgotten-creeks-program-forgottencreeks/ and the PBS video app.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama sees slight uptick in unemployment rate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama saw a slight uptick in the unemployment rate in October at 2.7%. According to Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the rate is up slightly from September’s rate of 2.6%. However, it is below October 2021′s rate of 3.1%. October’s rate represents 61,760 unemployed persons, which is down from 70,569 in October 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
outdooralabama.com

Mandatory CWD Testing This Weekend for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties

Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. The mandatory sampling weekends in...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama hospitals are stressed with both financial and workforce issues, and they have been for years. The pandemic is not the cause of these issues, but it magnified for severity of the struggle’s healthcare workers face each day in the state, according to Dr. Don Williamson.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s coldest temperatures of the week coming tonight

The coldest night of the week may be on the horizon for Alabama, and the National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings for part of the state. Lows tonight (Thursday night into Friday morning) are forecast to drop into the low 20s in north Alabama, the mid-20s in central Alabama and the upper 20s to low 30s all the way into south Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
speakinoutweeklynews.net

HOW DEMOCRATIC DISCOURAGEMENT’ ALLOWED GOP TO FLEX ITS MUSCLE IN MOBILE, MADISON COUNTIES

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County — the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

