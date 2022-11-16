ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Villanova

Villanova made its first appearance at Breslin Center Friday night as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and the Wildcats nearly came away with their first major win under new head coach Kyle Neptune. The host Spartans saw their 16-point second half lead trimmed to one with less than a minute to play, and Villanova had the ball late with a chance to silence a home crowd that reached deafening levels at different stages.
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL

Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Illinois

On Saturday, we may get a look at a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game when Michigan, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten East (tied with Ohio State), will host Illinois, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten West (tied with three other teams). The Michigan football team will look to move to 11-0 in what will be their final game at the Big House this season, and on Friday, they unveiled their uniform combination for their matchup vs. Illinois.
Most-Watched Game Of College Basketball Season Revealed

It's still very early in the 2022-23 college basketball season but there's already a strong contender for the most-watched game of the regular season. According to Michigan State associate athletic director Kevin Pauga, Michigan State's Tuesday game against Kentucky drew 2.03 million viewers to ESPN. The then-unranked Spartans - coming off a loss to No. 2 Gonzaga - shocked the world by upsetting the No. 4 Wildcats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
2023 Michigan State Football Schedule

After a very good 2021 season that saw Michigan State win 11 games, the hope was that Mel Tucker would have his team ready to take another step forward in 2022. Unfortunately, the Spartans have left much to be desired as they are currently sitting at 5-5 on the season. That being said, Michigan State is on the verge of becoming bowl eligible and they have certainly righted the ship following their blowout loss at Michigan. Let’s take a look at the 2023 Michigan State Football schedule to see when the Spartans will take on the Wolverines next season.
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream

How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
DeWitt Football: In the Semifinals Once Again

The DeWitt Panthers are in the Division 3 state semifinals for the fifth straight season. That's right, the fifth straight year. And of all of the trips to the semifinals, this one is the most unexpected. When you consider that the Panthers lost, arguably, the best quarterback in school history...
Greenville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
