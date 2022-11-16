Ellington triumphs in ‘snow game’ semifinal against rival Tolland

Ellington's Kevin Desrocher carries the ball out of the defensive end and looks for his downfield teammates. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Many said they had never seen a game quite like the Class M semifinal boys soccer match between the Ellington Knights and Tolland Eagles, played at the neutral site of Rockville High School on Nov. 15.

Just as the players took the field, a light snow began falling. That snow would quickly turn into heavy squalls, with some sleet mixed in. Players slid, sometimes to their advantage while making tackles, and the ball took strange hops and skidded along the icy field, at times resembling a hockey puck.

Those conditions likely hampered scoring opportunities, but Ellington’s Nathan Beturne broke through early, notching a goal just five minutes and four seconds into the game. Both teams seemed to struggle to put both passes and shots on target when connecting with the slippery ball. It wasn’t until there were eight minutes left when Tolland’s Vince Cassarino found a ball that was rattling around off of players in the box, and placed it into the net.

Two overtime periods yielded no scores, so penalty kicks ensued. Tolland’s Casarino, Luke McCarthy, and Christopher Adadjo made their shots, as did Ellington’s Ryan Dieterle, Ethan Mallett, and Owen Hoffman. Tolland’s Cole Anderson and Ellington’s Kevin Desrocher both had theirs blocked. After Tolland’s Alex Josevski’s shot sailed high, it was up to Beturne, who netted the ball to send Ellington to the finals.

Ellington coach Pat Gosselin said Beturne’s performance in the team’s penalty kicking practices made him confident to put him in the position to win the game.

“We practice PKs every day. That’s something they were excited and prepared for,” he said. “Nate is a really special kid. It’s really hard to pick the guy who is going to be the last guy to take it. I can’t ever say that anyone is 100% from the spot, but seeing him step up to the ball, it makes you feel really, really good.”

Tolland coach Mark Caccomo said that while it’s tough to end the season on PKs, it’s simply part of the game.

“I feel bad for the guys who missed them, for both teams. It’s tough to feel that way,” he said. “Certainly there were moments in the game where we had the better run of plays, and the better opportunities and just didn’t convert them.”

Both coaches said the elements certainly affected the game.

“Obviously, it’s not something you can really plan for or prepare for,” Gosselin said. “It very quickly became a factor in this game. That’s a really good team. Add the weather onto it, this is a big hurdle to overcome.”

“It’s not an excuse. We don’t believe in excuses,” Caccomo said. “The weather is the weather.”

Caccomo said his team, which will graduate six seniors and return more than 20, took great strides this year, and will likely be even stronger next year.

“We grew a lot of guys,” he said. “We have some sophomores that are going to be special, some juniors who are going to come back and be very good. The freshmen that we have are very good. They’re a great family of guys, and we love being around them.”

Approaching the final match, which will be against Weston (12-3-0), Gosselin said there is a little bit of “unfinished business” for the Knights, who lost finals matches in 2021, 2019, and 2018.

“That’s been hanging over these kids’ heads since they’ve come to Ellington,” Gosselin said. “That’s something they want to do away with. We’re going to play a tough team in the final. I’m so proud of these guys, whatever happens in the final. Nothing is going to ruin their season or the things they want to accomplish, but of course they want to go out there, take care of business, and finally get the championship they’ve been looking for.”

