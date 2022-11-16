ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington triumphs in ‘snow game’ semifinal against rival Tolland

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLfq8_0jD6YiP800
Ellington's Kevin Desrocher carries the ball out of the defensive end and looks for his downfield teammates. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Many said they had never seen a game quite like the Class M semifinal boys soccer match between the Ellington Knights and Tolland Eagles, played at the neutral site of Rockville High School on Nov. 15.

Just as the players took the field, a light snow began falling. That snow would quickly turn into heavy squalls, with some sleet mixed in. Players slid, sometimes to their advantage while making tackles, and the ball took strange hops and skidded along the icy field, at times resembling a hockey puck.

Those conditions likely hampered scoring opportunities, but Ellington’s Nathan Beturne broke through early, notching a goal just five minutes and four seconds into the game. Both teams seemed to struggle to put both passes and shots on target when connecting with the slippery ball. It wasn’t until there were eight minutes left when Tolland’s Vince Cassarino found a ball that was rattling around off of players in the box, and placed it into the net.

Two overtime periods yielded no scores, so penalty kicks ensued. Tolland’s Casarino, Luke McCarthy, and Christopher Adadjo made their shots, as did Ellington’s Ryan Dieterle, Ethan Mallett, and Owen Hoffman. Tolland’s Cole Anderson and Ellington’s Kevin Desrocher both had theirs blocked. After Tolland’s Alex Josevski’s shot sailed high, it was up to Beturne, who netted the ball to send Ellington to the finals.

Ellington coach Pat Gosselin said Beturne’s performance in the team’s penalty kicking practices made him confident to put him in the position to win the game.

“We practice PKs every day. That’s something they were excited and prepared for,” he said. “Nate is a really special kid. It’s really hard to pick the guy who is going to be the last guy to take it. I can’t ever say that anyone is 100% from the spot, but seeing him step up to the ball, it makes you feel really, really good.”

Tolland coach Mark Caccomo said that while it’s tough to end the season on PKs, it’s simply part of the game.

“I feel bad for the guys who missed them, for both teams. It’s tough to feel that way,” he said. “Certainly there were moments in the game where we had the better run of plays, and the better opportunities and just didn’t convert them.”

Both coaches said the elements certainly affected the game.

“Obviously, it’s not something you can really plan for or prepare for,” Gosselin said. “It very quickly became a factor in this game. That’s a really good team. Add the weather onto it, this is a big hurdle to overcome.”

“It’s not an excuse. We don’t believe in excuses,” Caccomo said. “The weather is the weather.”

Caccomo said his team, which will graduate six seniors and return more than 20, took great strides this year, and will likely be even stronger next year.

“We grew a lot of guys,” he said. “We have some sophomores that are going to be special, some juniors who are going to come back and be very good. The freshmen that we have are very good. They’re a great family of guys, and we love being around them.”

Approaching the final match, which will be against Weston (12-3-0), Gosselin said there is a little bit of “unfinished business” for the Knights, who lost finals matches in 2021, 2019, and 2018.

“That’s been hanging over these kids’ heads since they’ve come to Ellington,” Gosselin said. “That’s something they want to do away with. We’re going to play a tough team in the final. I’m so proud of these guys, whatever happens in the final. Nothing is going to ruin their season or the things they want to accomplish, but of course they want to go out there, take care of business, and finally get the championship they’ve been looking for.”

For complete results and tournament brackets, visit www.ciacsports.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Longmeadow High golf star swings towards college, future

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Longmeadow High golfer and MIAA Division I champion Ryan Downes dominated on the golf course this year. Now, he turns his sights to playing in college and being on top of the world. “Over the summer, I was really playing some good golf and I kind...
LONGMEADOW, MA
ubspectrum.com

Men’s basketball handled by No. 25 UConn on the road, fall to 1-2

Men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MAC) fell to No. 25-ranked Connecticut (3-0), 84-64, at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday night. The Bulls were coming off a brutal 35-point loss against James Madison (3-0) on Nov. 12. UB turned the ball over 30 times in that game, resulting in 33 JMU points.
HARTFORD, CT
spoonuniversity.com

The 4 Best Brunch Spots in and Near Hartford to Fight off the Sunday Scaries

It’s Sunday morning. Perhaps last night got a little out of hand, and it’s difficult to recall what truly happened, causing you to feel a load of hangxiety. Maybe you’re now feeling overwhelmed at the towering amount of schoolwork you haven’t yet started that’s due Monday. Admit it, the weekend went by far too fast, and the thought of everything on your plate for the week ahead sends a sharp sense of impending doom throughout your soul. We’ve all been there - it’s a classic case of the 'Sunday scaries.' Luckily, there’s one simple answer to cure these scaries, and that is forgetting everything, and diving fast into a proper Sunday brunch! (And maybe a hydration pack too). If you go to Trinity or live in or near the Hartford area, I’ve got you covered with what are, in my opinion, the four best brunch spots in and near Hartford. Trust me, these four spots have the food, drinks, and atmosphere, to fight off the inevitable 'Sunday scaries.'
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Woman killed in New Hartford accident

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday. Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

New Irish pub in Chicopee preps for grand opening

CHICOPEE – O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grill, a new bar located on 733 Chicopee St., is ready for its grand opening at 5 p.m. on Nov. 18. Co-owner/manager Blake Bryan said, “Chicopee has a number of restaurants and bars, but I know people have been really interested in this spot for a long time now.” He went on to say, “It’s been closed since pre-COVID-19, it closed three weeks before COVID[-19] hit. We acquired it on Aug. 16, 2022, and we’ve been working insanely hard since then to put a good light on it. This particular location, 733 has been a number of bars throughout generations spanning over 60 years.”
CHICOPEE, MA
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Precious

I can live in a single family home. I want to live with kids over 10. I might like to live with a dog but want to meet them first. I am a high energy kind of dog and am looking for a home where I can get lots of exercise every day.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

State Rep. Rochelle To Hold Office Hours At Valley Diner In Derby

DERBY — State Representative Kara Rochelle (D – Ansonia, Derby) will hold an in-person Community Coffee Event on Friday, November 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. in the back room of the Valley Diner, 636 New Haven Ave, Derby. There will be an additional session next...
DERBY, CT
AdWeek

Samaia Hernandez Joins WTIC Hartford as Multi-Skilled Journalist

Samaia Hernandez has joined Hartford Connecticut Fox affiliate WTIC. Hernandez announced her first day at the Fox affiliate on social media saying she was “so excited” to continue working in Hartford and that she missed the viewers. She left WTNH in Hartford in May. “Samaia Hernandez made her...
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
Eyewitness News

Eversource rate hikes lead consumers elsewhere

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Lake Compounce introduces ‘Live Music at the Lake’ with floating stage

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is bringing a new live music experience to Bristol. America’s first amusement park will debut Live Music at the Lake during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The stage, located directly on the lake, will include a sound and lighting setup for audiences to enjoy shows from several different angles throughout […]
BRISTOL, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester Country Club making changes

MANCHESTER — The town-owned Manchester Country Club is undergoing a number of facility changes, including the razing and replacement of its pro-shop, that is being partially funded with a no-interest loan from taxpayers. WHAT: The town-owned Manchester Country Club is beginning work on demolishing and replacing its pro-shop, a...
MANCHESTER, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy