Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Beaverton’s Best Bakeries
From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Portland nonprofit distributing winter gear to those in need
Supporting Our Society is hosting its ninth annual coat distribution at the Montavilla Community Center in Northeast Portland.
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at Snowvana
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snowvana is back! The “largest snow sports festival in the Pacific Northwest” returns to the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. The snow party begins on Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. The event goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Snowvana attendees will...
The Portland Mercury
Mister Goose Steamed Sandwiches Keeps It Simple in St. Helens
We expected Mister Goose to be a sandwich shop, so when we walked into a homey, wood-paneled pub—with a stern portrait of a goose in a tiny cowboy hat over the mantle—it caught us a little off guard. "Sit anywhere," said a man sitting at the bar, who...
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
WWEEK
Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years
It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
iheart.com
2022 Holiday Event Guide
The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at the Portland Holiday Market
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Holiday Market kicks off Thursday, and FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event. The market will take place at the Portland Expo from Thursday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 20. For more details about the market, click here.
Starbucks #RedCupRebellion affects these Portland stores
Thursday’s strike falls on a busy day for the multinational chain, #RedCupDay. On Nov. 17, customers who purchase one of Starbucks’ handcrafted holiday drinks will also receive a reusable red cup.
sgbonline.com
Danner Celebrates 90 Years Of Bootmaking With Portland Select Collection
Danner celebrates the founding of the brand in 1932 with its FW22 Portland Select Collection “built for the modern explorer.”. Made in the USA at Danner’s Portland, OR factory the limited-edition anniversary Mountain Trail boot collection is made with chocolate Horween Chromexcel leather and Vibram outsoles. Styles include:
kptv.com
2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
Canby Winter Fair set for December start
The action at the Clackamas County Event Center starts Dec. 2 and will feature something new this yearThe annual Winter Fair will return to the Clackamas County Event center for its third year, but it won't be coming alone. New this year will be a holiday market, which will be located inside the Main Pavilion building and will feature more than 25 local crafters and vendors showcasing gifts for everyone. Begin the evening with a little shopping, then head outside to take a stroll through the nearly half mile of more than 200,00 lights and scenes. Featuring a 166-foot...
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
kptv.com
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for Indigenous people
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sauvie Island Bridge will soon be renamed to reflect the rich history of the island’s Indigenous history before colonization. Sauvie Island was originally the home of the Chinook people before European settlers arrived in the area. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on...
iheart.com
Portland To Give Away Free Business Gift Cards
The City of Portland’s Here for Portland campaign will distribute free Kuto app gift cards at the upcoming Pioneer Square tree lighting ceremony, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The gift cards are each worth $50 at participating businesses in the downtown core, the...
What’s the best grocery store in Salem?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
