It’s one of the most iconic body styles of all time. The second generation Chevrolet Corvette was a particular car in many regards, especially regarding performance. Known primarily for their massive V8 engine, these cars were built for speed and style, all while providing the driver with a sense of confidence on the track. However, to most people, the most striking thing about these vehicles has got to be their unique design. One model whose creation leaned heavily on shock factor and good looks was the split-window coupe which utilized a beam between two windows to allow for easier production and replacement of the rear windows. Along with the additional utility, this design also proved desirable to some enthusiasts who saw it as a concise stylistic choice, unlike anything they’d seen before.

