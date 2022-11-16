ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series

NASCAR made a huge announcement on Wednesday, revealing that they are launching a new international series in Brazil. With the “NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race,” Brazil will become the sanctioning body’s fourth international division and first in South America, joining Canada, Mexico, and Europe. From NASCAR’s official announcement: “Brazil is a vibrant country, rich in motorsports culture and Read more... The post NASCAR makes announcement regarding new series appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
One of 114 Produced: This 1969 Trans Am Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic

Scoop up this ultra rare Ram Air III Pontiac Trans Am. Coming into the “golden era” of the SCCAs Trans-American Championship racing series, auto manufacturers and racers alike went to great extents to dominate the track. Pontiac was no exception. Going as far as to create a new engine that complied with the SCCA's 5.0-liter or less guideline for use in a specially optioned Firebird bearing the name of the series itself, Pontiacs efforts unfortunately did not pay off in the race series. However, for enthusiasts that longed for a Firebird with more power, better handling, and unmistakable style, Pontiac struck gold creating the American icon known as the Trans Am.
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery

The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Two-Owner Chevelle 454 SS 4-Speed Selling At The Raleigh Classic

Check out this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS that has been restored to like-new condition. The Chevrolet Chevelle SS is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1970 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 with 4-speed manual, available at the Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3.
Abu Dhabi GP: Lewis Hamilton says 'it's natural' for Max Verstappen to target him

Lewis Hamilton says his status at the top of Formula 1 makes it "natural" that Max Verstappen drives more aggressively against him than other competitors. Verstappen triumphed in a thrilling world championship battle with Hamilton last season to claim his maiden title after several collisions with the seven-time world champion during a fractious 2021 campaign.
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed

Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History

And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
NASCAR Announces Decision On Big International Series

Earlier this week, NASCAR added yet another international series in its drive to expand the sport. NASCAR announced the creation of NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race - the fourth international series and first in South America. According to a statement from NASCAR, the series will begin competition in 2023. The racing...
One-Owner Since 1972: This Corvette Can Be Yours At GAA's Auction This Weekend

It’s one of the most iconic body styles of all time. The second generation Chevrolet Corvette was a particular car in many regards, especially regarding performance. Known primarily for their massive V8 engine, these cars were built for speed and style, all while providing the driver with a sense of confidence on the track. However, to most people, the most striking thing about these vehicles has got to be their unique design. One model whose creation leaned heavily on shock factor and good looks was the split-window coupe which utilized a beam between two windows to allow for easier production and replacement of the rear windows. Along with the additional utility, this design also proved desirable to some enthusiasts who saw it as a concise stylistic choice, unlike anything they’d seen before.

