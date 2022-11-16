Have you ever had a friend that you simply can’t agree with? Every time you try to spend time together, it turns into a struggle to find something going on nearby that can cater to both of your interests? Well look no further than Rosegarden Silent Disco, a new company based here in Santa Barbara, which offers a creative solution to this problem. During a silent disco, participants are each given a set of headphones, which they can use to tune into one of two or three frequencies, each broadcasting a different set. This way, a group of people can be dancing together, but listening to entirely different music from one another. Rosegarden’s model is unique because all their sets are played by live deejays at the event, rather than being played off a pre-existing playlist. The company has five resident deejays, each with their own unique style, ranging from EDM to R&B to Latin, as well as a rotating cast of guest deejays.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO