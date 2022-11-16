Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Barbara Independent
Silent Disco Makes Some Noise in Santa Barbara
Have you ever had a friend that you simply can’t agree with? Every time you try to spend time together, it turns into a struggle to find something going on nearby that can cater to both of your interests? Well look no further than Rosegarden Silent Disco, a new company based here in Santa Barbara, which offers a creative solution to this problem. During a silent disco, participants are each given a set of headphones, which they can use to tune into one of two or three frequencies, each broadcasting a different set. This way, a group of people can be dancing together, but listening to entirely different music from one another. Rosegarden’s model is unique because all their sets are played by live deejays at the event, rather than being played off a pre-existing playlist. The company has five resident deejays, each with their own unique style, ranging from EDM to R&B to Latin, as well as a rotating cast of guest deejays.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Opera Santa Barbara’s Melodious Mayhemming
If an opera company season can be viewed in sequential narrative terms, when we last visited Opera Santa Barbara (OSB), the encounter ended with a real cliff-jumper. A tortured Tosca leaps off a parapet/scaffolding to her death. Curtain falls, in more ways than one. That was then; that was Puccini. Last Sunday’s second installment of the OSB season, at the Lobero Theatre, radically turned the emotional tables, with a giddy Rossini romp of a comic opera.
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | The Regal Firm of Lovett and Hiatt in Santa Ynez
Concert venues have feelings too, and personalities and legacies. They are not just neutral vessels or packaging into which...
Santa Barbara Independent
Animals on Our Brink, at Solvang’s Wildling Museum
Left: Hilary Baker, 1727 E. 107th Street, 2017, Acrylic on canvas, 40 x 40 inches; Right: Hilary Baker, High Voltage, 2021, Acrylic on linen, 24 x 24 inches | Credit: Josef Woodard. As implied in its name, the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang takes conscientious aim at...
Santa Barbara Independent
Marking Santa Barbara’s Filipino Legacy
Amid the ever-changing State Street landscape, it’s a treat to recognize the cultural relics that have remained. On the facade of Zen Yai Thai Cuisine on lower State (425 State St.) also sits the original placard for the Filipino Community Association of Santa Barbara. Passersby might miss it, but many local Filipinos know that the building is double occupancy: the front is the Thai restaurant, but the back has been a celebratory gathering space for local Filipinos since the 1950s.
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Santa Barbara: 7 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
Are you planning to visit Santa Barbara and aren’t sure where to start? Don’t stress. It can be overwhelming to decide where to stay in Santa Barbara; there are many Santa Barbara hotels that are comfortable, luxurious, and prime locations for outdoor adventures, wineries, shopping, and exploring the area.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Neon Lights, Big City Sights, and Holiday Glow
I love neon. One of my happy places is the Neon Museum in Downtown Las Vegas, where their...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Hives Grand Opening!
Santa Barbara Hives is excited to announce the GRAND OPENING of their second store this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 11am to 6pm! The new store is located at 3328 State Street in the old Instrumental Music location. The store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm and on Sundays from 11am to 5pm. The store has had a successful start since it opened on October 22, 2022. The flagship store is located at 516 Palm Ave in Carpinteria. The owners and shopkeepers are excited to celebrate the store's official opening with local residents and out of town guests! The store will be hosting a meet and greet with local vendors, flow hive demonstrations, solar demonstrations, a holiday gift raffle, photo booth fun and earth friendly shopping! Come join the celebration and help support the local bees by finding the perfect sustainable gifts for friends, family and anyone else on your list!
fsrmagazine.com
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Opens Second California Location in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara, get ready to Eat, Pray, Love – the Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially bringing a slice of Italy to the coastal beachside community of Santa Barbara as of Wednesday, November 9. Situated in the Historic Ember Mill building on State St. in the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Downtown Santa Barbara Children’s Library Now Open to Public During Construction
The three-phase construction project at Santa Barbara’s Central Library is making steady progress, and the Children’s Library is now open for families to visit during normal business hours (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursdays) In August, library...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 6
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the last week to $1,107. That’s $753 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,162. In the past...
Where Oscar Gomez Died, Students Have Created An Altar And Vigil For The Anniversary Of The Chicano Activist's Death
The altar and the vigil signal a desire to learn more about the activism of students like them nearly 30 years ago,
sitelinesb.com
Happy Cat Café to Open on the Santa Barbara Waterfront
••• Speaking of We Want the Funk, it continues to be open for family-and-friends service, but “this Saturday and Sunday, 4-10 p.m., anyone can come. We are still doing a limited menu ‘pop-up’ style. Should open for good on Friday, November 25, for lunch and dinner.”
Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara
Doctors Without Walls: Local doctors increase free street care in Santa Barbara The post Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Bob Handy, Longtime Veterans Advocate and Democratic Party Activist, Dies at 90
Bob Handy, longtime champion for military veterans and a former chair of the Democratic Central Committee, died this week at age 90. Handy — well known for his outspoken views, curmudgeonly delivery, and unbudgeable support for veterans’ rights and benefits — had been in shaky health in recent years, having suffered, among other things, a fall off a ladder while raking avocados off the roof of an apartment building he owned in downtown Santa Barbara. As one longtime friend put it, Handy lived to tell the tale, but along the way managed to exhaust the allotment of nine lives usually reserved for cats.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million
A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County prepares for food drive this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tim Short Named New Ojai District Ranger
Los Padres National Forest officials announced that Monterey District Ranger Tim Short was selected to fill the long-vacant Ojai District Ranger position. District Rangers on the Santa Barbara, Santa Lucia and Mt. Pinos Ranger Districts have provided administrative coverage over the last five years since Ranger Sue Exline retired.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Photographer Publishes ‘AFRICA’ Coffee Table Book
Andrew Antone and his husband always knew they wanted to go on an African safari for their honeymoon. And when they finally got the chance last March, after COVID put the kibosh on earlier plans, Antone was sure he would take a lot of pictures. He bought some new equipment and rented an extra-long lens so he’d be ready for anything.
