Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride
Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
Paying More to Drive in NJ: Tolls on Atlantic City Expressway Going Up
First, it was the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike raising tolls for the new year. Now, it's the Atlantic City Expressway. As we welcome 2023, it's going to cost more to drive on all three toll roads in the Garden State. Just last month, the New Jersey Turnpike...
The Stupid/Accurate Reason This Attraction Was Named NJ’s Biggest Tourist Trap
Tourist traps. Every state has them, including New Jersey. You know, those places that are built for the sole purpose of getting people from out of town to part ways with their hard-earned money as they spend their hard-earned money just being out of town. Those places where if you...
The Story Behind Iconic Atlantic City Photo Not Seen In 44 Years
This iconic photo had only been published exactly one time, on May 27, 1978. It has not been seen since, until now. The photo was taken by Gregg Kohl, who is one of the most respected and talented photographers in Atlantic City history. Never reported until now, Kohl came excruciatingly...
Wow! The Oldest Church in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
Once again I want to bring to you a piece of our history. American history which is from right here in the Garden State. A way for us to get a better look into the deep roots of the American story that we have been part of right here in New Jersey.
50 properties affected by North Philly water main break
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major water main break in North Philadelphia that shot water up into the air like a geyser on Thursday morning has since been placed under control. The 12-inch main break on the 1800 block of North 6th Street happened just before 6:45 a.m.An estimated 50 properties were impacted by the break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. Water will be restored as soon as possible. The water created a river running south along a stretch of 6th Street that lasted about 45 minutes. Parked cars nearby were hit by water. Philadelphia Water Department crews were able to shut off the water and get it under control by 7:15 a.m.But by then, so much water had been spilled in the street, it created a river running along the side of the Buttonwood Apartments.CBS3 spoke with a man off camera who lives in a unit on the first floor. He said he doesn't have any flooding and didn't even know there was a water main break. Philadelphia Gas Works is still on the scene working on the water main.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
NBC Philadelphia
Loophole Allows Hundreds of Families to Skip Philly's Housing Waiting List
Leticia Riley walked out of the Philadelphia Housing Authority this summer disappointed and worried about the wait for public housing. “They told me it would be up to 8 to 15 years,” said Riley, a 26-year-old mother of two. And forget about getting a Housing Choice Voucher, also known...
Mainland, Washington Twp Set to open 2023 Football Season in Ocean City, NJ
The 2022 high school football season is down to its final weeks, but it's never too early to peak ahead to the 2023 season. The Battle at the Beach in Ocean City is an event that started two years ago with much success, hosting multiple games over the final weekend of August, with high-profile matchups to kick off the season.
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business
Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA
Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
Cris From Ocean City Set to Defend Jeopardy! Win Streak
What a cruel twist of fate it was that right in Cris Pannullo's fantastic Jeopardy! 11-game win streak, Jeopardy! went on a month-long hiatus for the game show's annual Tournament of Champions. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If...
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
