Minneapolis, MN

SoJO 104.9

Cape May, NJ, One of Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US

When it comes to the winter, South Jersey isn't the most desirable destination. However, there is one Southern New Jersey town that is worth visiting in the winter. There was a survey by a well-respected travel magazine that landed one popular South Jersey town on the list as one of the Top 40 prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States.
CAPE MAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Why Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ Got Rid of a Popular Ride

Big changes are coming to a part of Morey's Piers in Wildwood, including the removal of one of its popular rides. Morey's is reportedly overhauling the front of its Adventure Pier, according to Wildwood Video Archive. Construction appears to already be underway. And what's being built at the entrance to...
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

50 properties affected by North Philly water main break

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A major water main break in North Philadelphia that shot water up into the air like a geyser on Thursday morning has since been placed under control. The 12-inch main break on the 1800 block of North 6th Street happened just before 6:45 a.m.An estimated 50 properties were impacted by the break, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. Water will be restored as soon as possible. The water created a river running south along a stretch of 6th Street that lasted about 45 minutes. Parked cars nearby were hit by water. Philadelphia Water Department crews were able to shut off the water and get it under control by 7:15 a.m.But by then, so much water had been spilled in the street, it created a river running along the side of the Buttonwood Apartments.CBS3 spoke with a man off camera who lives in a unit on the first floor. He said he doesn't have any flooding and didn't even know there was a water main break. Philadelphia Gas Works is still on the scene working on the water main.Customers who believe their water service or property is affected should call (215) 685-6300 to report any issues.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
SoJO 104.9

How One Atlantic County Restaurant Lost My Business

Sometimes I just wonder how some places stay in business. For the most part, my interactions with local businesses are good. I shop locally as much as I can. We eat out a few times a month, and we order restaurant delivery at least once a week. 99% of those...
SoJO 104.9

Celebrate Christmas With The Dinosaurs This Year In Philadelphia, PA

Have a holly jolly JURASSIC Christmas this year when you walk with amongst the dinosaurs in the City of Brotherly Love this December!. The epic event all dinosaur-lovers obsess over, "Jurassic Quest" is headed back to the Greater Philadelphia region just in time for the holiday season. Hopefully, you didn't lock in all of your Christmas excursions yet. The T-Rex-obsessed are going to want to get in a little bit of prehistoric monster time before Santa climbs down the chimney this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SoJO 104.9

Cris From Ocean City Set to Defend Jeopardy! Win Streak

What a cruel twist of fate it was that right in Cris Pannullo's fantastic Jeopardy! 11-game win streak, Jeopardy! went on a month-long hiatus for the game show's annual Tournament of Champions. The night Cris won his 11th game and officially became a Jeopardy super-champion was Friday, Oct 14. If...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

