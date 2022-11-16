Read full article on original website
Art of the City: Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl
From the Miller Art Museum to the galleries and studios located throughout the city, Sturgeon Bay is full of opportunities to see local art. But opportunities to see that art being created are more rare. That’s why the annual Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl is so popular, according to co-facilitator Karen...
New Art by Nielsen at Drömhus
Artist David Nielsen will display his most recent body of work at Drömhus in conjunction with the Sturgeon Bay Art Crawl Nov. 19-20. “I create images that draw upon subjects such as isolation, togetherness, meditation and desire,” Nielsen said. “Using this contextual foundation, I explore narration and the shared experiences pivotal to my understanding of the world and how I connect.”
Barn Dance at the Kress
The Door County Folk Alliance will hold a public barn dance Nov. 26, 7-9 pm, at the Kress Pavilion. Caller Mike Grimm will lead participants through circle and long-line dances, and the Sugar on the Floor Barn Dance Orchestra will provide live music. All levels of dancers are welcome, but...
Ajamou Butler Speaks at UU Fellowship
Ajamou Butler, one of Wisconsin’s most influential Black leaders, will present an inspirational social-justice message during the Dec. 4 church service at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County. He will talk about self-love, love of your immediate circle and larger community, and how growing in these areas brings us closer to healing the world.
Geiger Shares Farming Tales
The Door County Historical Society will welcome author Corey Geiger to discuss his book On a Wisconsin Family Farm: Historic Tales of Character, Community and Culture during its annual meeting Nov. 28. Geiger, an international agricultural journalist, blends his rural roots and lively storytelling talents to record tales about six generations of characters who built America’s Dairyland.
DCHS Featured Pet: Mallow
Meet Mallow! This sweet, loving, 2-year-old kitty is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. She enjoys snuggling up in any cozy spot she can find. Like all cats at WHS, Mallow (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51435518) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. She also goes home with a...
Boat Spotting
Visual impairment prevents Penny Olson from identifying ships she spots on the horizon from her Jacksonport beach home, but when she really wants to know, she has an app for that. “With binoculars, I can kind of make them out. I have an app so I can tell what boat...
Obituary: Eunice Seiler Rutherford
Eunice Seiler Rutherford, 91 years, of Fish Creek, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Door County Medical Center. She was born September 11, 1931 at her family home in Liberty Grove, the daughter of John and Clara (Miller) Seiler. Eunice graduated from Gibraltar High School with the class of 1949 before receiving her degree in teaching in 1953 from the National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois. Following graduation she and a friend decided to head west to California as teachers were in demand in nearly every town in America. It was there she would meet her husband, and on August 28, 1955 she married Raymond Rutherford in Long Beach, California. They moved back to Eunice’s home area of Door County in 1963 after a Christmas visit when Ray saw the snow and it felt a bit more like his childhood home in Denver. Eunice continued her teaching career at Gibraltar Area Schools by starting the first Kindergarten class at Appleport School. She then taught first and second grade for many years and, as the family joke goes, never got past the 2nd grade. Her teaching career spanned 42 years.
Friends of Gibraltar Holiday Craft Fair
This holiday season, support local artists when selecting gifts during the Friends of Gibraltar’s 37th Holiday Arts & Craft Fair, set for Nov. 25-26, 10 am – 4 pm. Shop for vintage jewelry, handcrafted soaps, wool mittens, dried-flower art, herbal remedies, handmade pottery, wildflower candles and more, plus enjoy food from McEvoy’s Culinaria.
YMCA Brings Back Two Community Events
After several years of not being able to host in-person events, the Door County YMCA brought back two community events last month. On Oct. 25, the YMCA hosted its Healthy Living Fair, during which more than 175 individuals connected with 30-plus vendors who support health and wellness. The Family Halloween...
Forestville Girl Participates in Pageant
Brinlee Michiels of Forestville will compete in the National American Miss Pageant, All-American Jr. Pre-Teen division, over the Thanksgiving weekend in Orlando. The 10-year-old participated in the Miss Door County Princess program and has received the City Queen title of Miss Forestville. While competing in her first Wisconsin pageant in...
Obituary: Mary Angela (Schartner) Junion
Mary A. Junion, 83 years, of Sturgeon Bay, died late Saturday night, November 12, 2022 at home with her family at her side. Mary was born on May 3, 1939 in Sturgeon Bay to the wonderfully large family of Louis and Laura (Haberli) Schartner where she was one of 13 children. She graduated from Sevastopol High School with the class of 1957. Mary worked in customer service for Schartner Implement and at Egg Harbor Lodge for 23 years. On June 17, 1961 she married Bill Junion at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Institute.
“Home for the Holidays” at Northern Sky
Northern Sky Theater will present its perennially popular Home for the Holidays Dec. 27-31. This year’s show features Jeff Herbst and Katie Dahl, who will reprise their popular offering, The Jeff & Katie Show. The two will be singing and slinging their signature blend of music, banter, bakery and delightful holiday humor. They will also welcome California folk singer Claudia Russell and pianist/composer Colin Welford as special guests.
Winter Sports Underway
Winter sports are getting underway. Girls basketball began this week, with Gibraltar and Sevastopol kicking off with nonconference matchups Tuesday when the Vikings lost to Two Rivers, 54-34, and the Pioneers defeated Suring, 53-30. Southern Door opens its season Nov. 18 at Wausaukee, and Sturgeon Bay plays the same night against Chilton.
Christmas Bird Counts Coming Up
It’s time to begin planning for the annual Christmas bird counts. The Sturgeon Bay count goes on all day, Saturday, Dec. 17, and the Brussels count is all day, Sunday, Dec. 18. People who can identify birds well and maintain feeders may count at their homes if they live within the 15-mile-diameter counting circle. Contact Charlotte Lukes at 920.823.2478 or [email protected] if you wish to help.
Mueller Presents Percussion Experience
Wisconsin-based percussionist Jon Mueller is presenting his musical work “The Future Is Unlimited, Always” on Dec. 3, 7 pm, at the Kress Pavilion. Joining him for this performance – an examination of time, meditation and loss – will be David Utzinger on grand piano. In this...
Hope United Exploring ‘WISE’ Certification
Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay is exploring the possibility of becoming certified as a WISE (Welcoming, Inclusive, Supportive and Engaged) congregation: a faith community that strives to welcome people whose lives have been affected by mental illness or brain disorders. WISE is a mental health ministry initiative...
Aurora Closure Puts Pressure on New Clinic
With the news that Aurora Health Care will close its Sister Bay clinic at the end of November, Door County Medical Center (DCMC) is adjusting plans slightly for its new clinic. “The news came as a surprise to us,” DCMC CEO Brian Stephens said when asked about the situation during...
Peninsula Poetry: Karen Wilson
Karen Wilson is a lifelong Wisconsinite who grew up in Sheboygan and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Reading and writing have always been a major focus, and in 2003, she began writing poems seriously, engaging with the lively poets’ community in the county and submitting poetry for publication.
Obituary: Marlene R. Schrank
Marlene R. Schrank, 69, of Manitowoc, died at her home on November 13, 2022. She was born June 8, 1953, in Sturgeon Bay to Joseph and Lucille (Weldon) Goetz. Marlene grew up in Green Bay and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. For most of her life, Marlene worked for Anheuser...
