Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersKent County, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
foxbaltimore.com
2 injured from 2 overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were injured in two shootings in Northwest Baltimore Friday night, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a local hospital to a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Once officers arrived to the hospital, police said they...
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
WDEL 1150AM
2 dead following possible domestic shooting
Two men are dead following a reported shooting in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Wilmington Police. Police said the incident occurred in the 200-block of Cityview Avenue at about 5:10 p.m. A 52-year-old man died after being taken to a hospital. A 46-year-old man who was described as the suspect also was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WMDT.com
Three juveniles arrested following morning carjacking, police chase
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Three juveniles were taken into custody early Friday morning following an armed carjacking and police chase. Shortly after 5 a.m., officers with the Cambridge Police Department were alerted of a vehicle pursuit traveling towards Cambridge from the Wicomico County area that originally initiated from an armed carjacking in Ocean City. Surrounding law enforcement agencies from Worcester and Wicomico Counties initiated a pursuit on two involved vehicles, one of which was stopped in Wicomico County, while the second continued into Dorchester County.
WBOC
Three Young Suspects Involved in Police Chase before Crashing and Catching Fire
CAMBRIDGE. Md.- Two teens and a minor were allegedly involved in a police chase that ended up crashing and catching fire early Friday morning in Cambridge. Cambridge Police say they received a report of a car chase heading toward the city from the Wicomico County area around 5 a.m., that stemmed from an armed car jacking in Ocean City.
Police officer bitten, seriously hurt trying to arrest girl accused of shoplifting in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she kicked an officer in the face and chest, then bit the officer who was trying to take her into custody for shoplifting. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it received a report of a […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead
BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died. ...
foxbaltimore.com
Docs: Suspects arrested in Baltimore County killing involving a quarter pound of marijuana
(WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they arrested three people in connection with a homicide in October. Charging documents show that the killing happened during a drug deal involving a quarter pound of marijuana. Police say they arrested the following people:. 22-year-old Nykhi Robinson. 18-year-old Rashaad Hamilton. 24-year-old Mashaal...
Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Murder
A Glen Burnie man has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a victim to death, authorities say. Swayne Jay Powers Jr., 32, was taken into custody after reportedly stabbing Vincent Eugene Rawlings 3rd, 26, in the 7900 block of Benesch Circle, around 4:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Firefighters Injured Falling Through Floor Battling Cecil County Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after falling through the floor of a Cecil County home while battling a tricky blaze that broke out on Thursday afternoon, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, members of the Community Fire Company of Perryville were...
Bay Net
Deputy McLean Awarded For DUI Enforcement
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Deputy Ryan McLean for his recognition as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s top DUI arrest producer in 2021-2022. Deputy McLean was awarded this week at a ceremony held by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Deputy McLean entered duty with the...
Man dead, suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in Glen Burnie
A suspect is in custody for allegedly stabbing a man to death overnight Thursday in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police said they responded to a residential complex on Benesch Circle around 4am.
Police Respond To Reported Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex
Officers in Harford County are investigating reports of a shooting at an Aberdeen apartment complex. The shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Stevens Circle on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to an alert issued by the Aberdeen Police Department. The exact number of victims or the...
Here's What We Know About The Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex That Injured Three Teens
Two teens were airlifted and a third was transported to Maryland trauma centers following a shooting at a Harford County apartment complex. Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Cranberry Run Apartments in the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where there was a reported shooting.
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon. On November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) approaching Twin Willows Road. As the Ford proceeded northbound, it began to drift off the east edge of the roadway. The Ford left the roadway just north of the intersection with Twin Willows Road and its front right struck a tree. After impact, the Ford rotated clockwise, sliding a short distance before overturning.
foxbaltimore.com
Two correctional officers and several inmates taken to hospital after vehicle crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Detectives are investigating a vehicle accident that left two correctional officers and several inmates injured in east Baltimore, said the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC). Spokesman Mark Vernarelli of MDPSC, states that both correctional officers and multiple inmates were taken to local...
