beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses to consider 2nd potential strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote Nov. 30 on whether to authorize a second strike. The vote — which involves about 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports — comes after union members reached the last day of their three-day strike Sept. 14.
"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
mprnews.org
Children’s Minnesota opens mental health unit to meet surge in demand
Children’s Minnesota will open a new in-patient mental health unit in St. Paul this month to meet a surge in demand for mental health care. “It’s a dire moment for kids from a mental health standpoint,” said chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, Gigi Chawla.
Flu outbreaks in schools are running rampant in Minnesota so far this season
HINCKLEY, Minn. — Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don't typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the New Year. This season, however, the outbreaks are already running rampant. According to the Minnesota Department of Health's latest report, schools reported 97 new flu outbreaks last week, bringing the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Wyoming approves $10M for new hospital
Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant to build a new hospital in Riverton, Cowboy State Daily reported Nov. 17. Riverton Medical Group had purchased land, acquired grants and partnered with the Billings (M.T.) Clinic as part of its lobbying efforts for the new hospital. The $10 million in funds was made available through a $85 million given to the state for healthcare through the American Rescue Act.
KIMT
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
boreal.org
Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge
Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
KAAL-TV
Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down
boreal.org
Influenza is latest wave to hit kids and teachers, and it's impacting parents in historic ways
The shift in seasons that has been visible outside Phalen Lake Elementary in St. Paul this week, has coincided with another kind of shift inside the nurse's office. "I think we're seeing much more influenza now, than RSV," said school nurse Michelle Mauder. "We probably have about 10% of our kids out every day."
fox47.com
Heading up north? Doctors want you to be aware of a unique respiratory illness
MADISON, Wis. — As some in Wisconsin may be starting to think about heading north for the start of hunting season, local health experts say those people should be aware of a respiratory illness that is largely unique to northern Wisconsin. Blastomycosis is a virus that can develop if...
KEYC
Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
Minnesotans Can Now Order Additional Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests
While other programs that provided free at-home COVID-19 tests have ceased, the state of Minnesota continues to provides tests for residents and there are now more available, while supplies last. The push is on to get COVID-19 tests into Minnesota households ahead of the holiday season so that people can...
Four Key Members of Walz Cabinet Stepping Down
School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota
COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children
Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
Starbucks workers strike at two Minnesota stores on Red Cup Day
Starbucks workers on strike held signs outside the closed store at 300 Snelling Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. on Thursday, Nov. 17. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Starbucks workers went on strike at two Minnesota stores on Thursday, taking part in a walkout movement impacting more than 100 locations nationwide.
New Minnesota One-Time $1,000 Check Proposal: Are You Any Closer To Getting The Payment?
The recent midterms will mean a lot of changes. A new leader could throw out some proposals which were under discussion. What would be the result? Residents will have to wait for new legislatures to get more state rebates and relief checks.
Minnesota Boy with Autoimmune Disorder Touched by Kind Classmates
13-year-old Minnesotan Thatcher Johnson is like most other middle school boys. He likes football, basketball, baseball, and video games. But he also has an autoimmune disorder called alopecia. When his classmates and their dads found out they did something pretty amazing for Thatcher. What is Alopecia?. Alopecia is an autoimmune...
