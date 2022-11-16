ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

beckershospitalreview.com

15,000 Minnesota nurses to consider 2nd potential strike

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote Nov. 30 on whether to authorize a second strike. The vote — which involves about 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports — comes after union members reached the last day of their three-day strike Sept. 14.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"Gang up" of RSV, flu and short staffing create staggering waits at metro clinics, hospitals

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – If you're looking to visit a clinic, urgent care or hospital emergency room in the Twin Cities metro, you could find yourself waiting up to, or more than, three hours this weekend. On Friday, wait times for Allina Health's Apple Valley clinic passed two and a half hours. Elsewhere, wait times were the same or even longer. "It's just a lot of influx of patients right now," said Dr. Todd Smith, who works to oversee Allina Health's urgent care clinics. "You get things that often go to ERs that we're now seeing in urgent care, which...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Minnesota Nurses Association, nurses have voiced concerns about the proposed merger between Sanford Health and Minnesota-based Fairview Health based on past corporate actions. As stated on the Minnesota Nurses Association website, nurses say they believe the merger would prioritize corporate...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Wyoming approves $10M for new hospital

Wyoming's State Loan and Investment Board approved a $10 million grant to build a new hospital in Riverton, Cowboy State Daily reported Nov. 17. Riverton Medical Group had purchased land, acquired grants and partnered with the Billings (M.T.) Clinic as part of its lobbying efforts for the new hospital. The $10 million in funds was made available through a $85 million given to the state for healthcare through the American Rescue Act.
RIVERTON, WY
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members step down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor’s office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money. Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Four Key Members of Walz Cabinet Stepping Down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

School resource officers: How George Floyd's murder led to drastic changes in Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Safety and security of our children at school: It's part of a broader CBS News investigation on police officers in our schools.WCCO's Jonah Kaplan digs into the data for Minnesota, and how our own recent history has led to some drastic changes.The bowtie is a nice touch, even if it doesn't totally distract from his badge and gun. Detective Geoff Neumann is the student resource officer at Coon Rapids High School. "I don't try to take attention away from the badge. The badge is who we are at school," he said.Neumann is one of 12 SROs working...
COON RAPIDS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children

Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
COLUMBUS, OH
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

