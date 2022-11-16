Read full article on original website
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Henry Ford Health partners with tech company Arcascope to help shift workers sleep better
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health is partnering with digital health company Arcascope to improve the circadian rhythms of its healthcare workers. Shift workers at Henry Ford Health will use Arcascope's app-based circadian rhythm management platform that makes personalized recommendations about behaviors and alterations to the light environment to help with sleep.
Navigating Transformation: Leadership’s Commitment to a Culture of Belonging
What is the role of leadership in navigating the headwinds and tailwinds of implementing a sustainable cultural transformation?. In this article, the fifth in a series, we ask Deborah Proctor, health care CEO and expert in organizational culture, how to be a role model, take bold action, and get the details right in leading a complex organization through a cultural transformation.
Midwife rapid survey
ECG is conducting a rapid survey about midwife programs. Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on ECG's website. We want to understand how organizations are employing certified nurse midwives (CNMs), with particular emphasis on:. Demographic attributes and strategies of the midwife program. Utilization and services provided by CNMs. Work standards.
11 recent health system innovation moves
Health systems have been busy launching innovation initiatives and making investments in tech and spinoff companies this year. Here are 11 innovation moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 19:. 1. General Catalyst said in mid-November that it's partnering with 10 more hospitals and health systems as the venture capital firm...
Is Epic's dominance good for healthcare?
Epic is the biggest name in health IT and, by all accounts, only getting bigger. The EHR vendor controls nearly a third of the U.S. hospital market share and continues to add large health systems to its portfolio. But is the Verona, Wis.-based company's reign a positive or negative for...
CMS to add physician relationships to Care Compare
CMS is adding information on providers' affiliations to Medicare Care Compare, a consumer search tool for home health, hospice and other Medicare-reimbursed health care services. The new information is meant to "provide additional information to support patients and caregivers as they make health care decisions," according to a Nov. 14...
MedStar selects Kyndryl to transform IT services
Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has selected IT company Kyndryl for a five-year digital transformation contract. The health system will use Kyndryl Bridge to integrate artificial intelligence into its IT system. Additionally, Kyndryl will provide IT service desks, infrastructure support, on-site support and security services, according to a Nov. 17 Kyndryl news release.
How consolidation, automation and incremental improvements can help RCM
Health systems have increased their focus on digitization of patient interactions across multiple departments including the revenue cycle. To continue improving the patient experience, organizations must find ways to consolidate and automate more repetitive tasks to realize incremental improvements that can contribute to overall ROI. During an executive roundtable sponsored...
Employers benefit from smart home technology designed to give their caregiver employees peace of mind
More than 55 million seniors currently reside in the United States, a number expected to reach 95 million over the next 40 years. This “Silver Tsunami” represents a historically under-served demographic that is exploding in population. The senior wave is cresting—and poised to crash down on the American healthcare industry.
Mark Cuban's next goals: Enter brand-name drugs market, accept insurance
As the team of 33 at Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. works to serve its 1.3 million customers, Mr. Cuban told Time his planned next steps for the company that looks to disrupt the $1.4 trillion pharmaceutical industry. Since its launch in January, Cost Plus Drug Co. has gone...
How technology enables better access & outcomes amidst a mental healthcare crisis
Even before the pandemic, nearly one out of five American adults and one in five children and teens suffered from a mental health condition, from anxiety to depression to suicidal ideation. What compounds this crisis is the lack of behavioral health providers available to meet people’s mental health needs.
Making the most of sign on bonuses, per a physician finance consultant
If used right, a signing bonus can be a significant asset for young physicians, a finance expert told the American Medical Association in a Nov. 17 article. Jason Combs is the executive vice president of Millennium Brokerage Group and has worked with physicians on financial planning for more than a decade.
'Enough is enough': AMA pushes prior authorization fix
Physicians should be scrambling to contact their legislators about passing prior authorization reform and blocking an 8.5 percent cut to physician Medicare payment, the American Medical Association said in a Nov. 17 article. "Our data shows that the average physician across all specialties now does 41 [prior authorizations] per week,"...
Health tech company will be biggest in the world, VC investors say
A health tech startup will one day be the "biggest company in the world," according to two investment partners with venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. American healthcare is worth $4 trillion, which is five times the global advertising industry that makes up much of the revenue for four of the world's current most valuable companies (Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon), Daisy Wolf and Vijay Pande wrote in a Nov. 11 Andreessen Horowitz blog post. All four Big Tech firms are trying to break into healthcare.
Fearing layoffs, more employees search for a 'plan B' job. Are their worries warranted?
More employees are anticipating layoffs and have started looking for "plan B" jobs to beat their employer to the cut. Such measures may not be necessary, recent data suggests — though workers could be spurred on by tech giants' recent mass firings. Two-thirds of employees plan to look for...
5 ways health systems can get creative with cost cutting
It has been one of the worst financial years for hospitals and health systems, and few are immune to tight budgets. Even large health systems have made cuts to their workforces, and entire states have reported sinking into the red. Costly contract labor often is among the first to go...
Watchdog says HHS faces 'significant' challenges in trying to protect health data
A new report from the departmental Office of Inspector General said the HHS is facing "significant challenges" in protecting data and technology from cyberthreats and must improve how its entities share public health data, BankInfoSecurity reported Nov. 17. According to the report, HHS is making progress in how it collects,...
Insured American’s Lifetime Healthcare Expenses May Top $700K, According to New Synchrony Research
Synchrony “Lifetime of Healthcare Costs” Study Indicates Insured Respondents Underestimated Annual Cost of Care by 145%. Americans Delaying Medical Procedures Due to Cost, Study Finds. STAMFORD, Conn. – November 15, 2022 – An insured American with an employer-sponsored health insurance plan can expect to spend more than $320,000...
