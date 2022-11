Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury.The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants.Benzema would have been one of the most high-profile players for holders France in Qatar but it was revealed on Saturday evening that he will play no part in the tournament.Karim @Benzema has pulled out of the World Cup with a thigh injury.The whole team shares Karim's disappointment and wishes him a speedy recovery💙#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/fclx9pFkGz— French Team...

