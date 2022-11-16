ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waer.org

Syracuse Looks for a Reset Against Northeastern

Syracuse men’s basketball aims to get back on track when Northeastern comes to town on Saturday. SU was shocked by Colgate in its last contest, falling 80-68 at home on Tuesday. The Orange took a 5-2 lead early on before the Raiders scored eight of the next nine points....
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Men’s Soccer Claims 2nd ACC Title

Syracuse men’s soccer has showcased one of its best seasons in program history this year. The Orange are one of the hottest teams in college soccer and just claimed their second ACC Championship last weekend. The ‘Cuse took down defending national champion Clemson 2-0 in the title game. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Remembering the Life of Jake Crouthamel

The Syracuse Athletics community recently lost a legend. Former athletic director Jake Crouthamel passed away on November 6th. The former college football star retired from his AD position back in 2005 - which begs the question for younger SU fans - who was Jake Crouthamel, and what did he stand for?
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final

CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
CAMILLUS, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships

W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions

Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo

Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

WAER News Round Up: Nov. 14 - 18

Just a week before Thanksgiving, the results of two close races from New York's general election are finally becoming clear: Republican Brandon Williams is set to present the 22nd district in Congress and Democrat Toby Shelley is slated to lead the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department. Meanwhile, Onondaga County's executive announced...
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse

Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy