waer.org
Syracuse Looks for a Reset Against Northeastern
Syracuse men’s basketball aims to get back on track when Northeastern comes to town on Saturday. SU was shocked by Colgate in its last contest, falling 80-68 at home on Tuesday. The Orange took a 5-2 lead early on before the Raiders scored eight of the next nine points....
waer.org
Syracuse Men’s Soccer Claims 2nd ACC Title
Syracuse men’s soccer has showcased one of its best seasons in program history this year. The Orange are one of the hottest teams in college soccer and just claimed their second ACC Championship last weekend. The ‘Cuse took down defending national champion Clemson 2-0 in the title game. The...
waer.org
Remembering the Life of Jake Crouthamel
The Syracuse Athletics community recently lost a legend. Former athletic director Jake Crouthamel passed away on November 6th. The former college football star retired from his AD position back in 2005 - which begs the question for younger SU fans - who was Jake Crouthamel, and what did he stand for?
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Syracuse’s loss to Colgate elicits as many rants as it does questions from readers (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – I received a lot of emails at the Mailbox following Syracuse’s 80-68 loss to Colgate on Tuesday. However, most didn’t include questions. They were more along the lines of rants.
cuse.com
Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships
W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
Football: Canandaigua offense stifled in state quarterfinal loss to Niskayuna
The stares were blank but not hollow. Because as the younger members of the Canandaigua Academy football team looked across the field to watch the Niskayuna celebration, notes were being taken. They were determined to remember this night, especially after hugs were shared with the handful of seniors who played their final game for the Cherry and Gray.
Cicero, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cicero. The General Brown Senior High School football team will have a game with Waverly Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions
Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
cnycentral.com
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Lou Ferrigno movie to resume filming in Syracuse after issues, stolen equipment
A horror movie starring “The Incredible Hulk” actor and champion bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno is set to resume filming in Syracuse after it was shut down halfway through production at the end of August. “The Hermit” producer Gerry Pass told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard that all of the principal...
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Nov. 14 - 18
Just a week before Thanksgiving, the results of two close races from New York's general election are finally becoming clear: Republican Brandon Williams is set to present the 22nd district in Congress and Democrat Toby Shelley is slated to lead the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department. Meanwhile, Onondaga County's executive announced...
syracuse.com
Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse
Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
Daily Orange
From its original construction to now, here’s everything you need to know about I-81
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In 1958, Syracuse invested federal funds in Interstate 81 despite community backlash. As a result of its construction, over 1,300 families were displaced in the predominately-Black historic 15th ward. Over 60 years later, the state...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
