News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
Dozens arrested in Oklahoma City ‘street takeover’ crackdown
Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.
Police: Pregnant woman shot during break-in in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
News On 6
Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Detainee Dies At Hospital After Experiencing Medical Emergency
An Oklahoma County detainee died in the hospital Saturday after experiencing a medical emergency, according to authorities. The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) said at around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a detention officer called for medical personnel to respond to Renee Houston’s cell. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts, and emergency...
Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards.
KOCO
Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
Intruder Shot, Killed By Homeowner In Chickasha
The Chickasha Police Department said it is investigating a homicide at a home Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner around 12:30 p.m. near Norge Road and West Country Club Road. The intruder was shot after forcing their way into the home. Police said...
OKCPD searches for man who pointed gun, yelled slur at another
The Oklahoma City Police Department is searching for a man they say yelled a homophobic slur before pointing a gun at another person.
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Walmart security guard
A man accused of shooting at a security officer at a local Walmart has pleaded guilty to two charges.
Pedestrian hit by car in southwest Oklahoma City
One person was treated by paramedics after being hit by a car in southwest Oklahoma City.
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
OSBI arrests man in connection with deadly Seminole County shooting
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Seminole County. On Nov. 6, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office received a report of a shooting in a rural area between Sasakwa and Wewoka. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said deputies responded and found a 33-year-old man dead at the scene.
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
OSBI: Man arrested following deadly Seminole Co. shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a Nov. 6 shooting in rural Seminole County left him injured and another man dead.
News On 6
State Of Oklahoma To Execute Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild For Killing 3-Year-Old In 1993
The State of Oklahoma will execute an Oklahoma County man on Thursday morning for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993. Richard Fairchild has been on death row for 26 years and was denied clemency in October. Prosecutors say Fairchild beat, burned, and then threw three-year-old Adam Broomhall. According to prosecutors, Fairchild and the boy's mother had been drinking all day when the little boy woke up crying. They say that's when Fairchild beat the boy, burned both sides of his body by pressing him against a furnace, then threw the boy into a dining room table, which knocked the child unconscious.
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
