ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes

By DAVID KOENIG AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxPEx_0jD6UbeZ00

Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals.

The company said Wednesday that it will increase the amount of liability coverage for hosts, up to $3 million, in a play for owners of nicer houses in high-cost places such as California. It will also pair newbies with a “superhost” to guide them through the process of becoming a short-term landlord, from signing up through welcoming their first guest.

More listings would not seem to be Airbnb's biggest challenge.

CEO Brian Chesky says the San Francisco company is taking steps to make price more transparent when consumers browse Airbnb listings, and he predicts that will reduce sky-high cleaning fees that many hosts tack on well into the booking process — a major complaint of consumers.

The company also continues to try to crack down on large parties at rentals, a few of which have turned violent. And it faces efforts to increase regulation of short-term rentals.

Through it all, Airbnb has fared better than most travel companies during the pandemic. This month, it reported a record $1.21 billion profit for the third quarter. Its stock fell, however, because earnings and bookings were less than Wall Street expected and the company gave a cautious fourth-quarter outlook.

Investors worry that consumers paying more for food, gas and housing — and facing predictions of recession — will cut back on discretionary spending like travel, hurting Airbnb.

Some current hosts are worried that might already be happening. Last month, a post on a Facebook page for Airbnb “superhosts" asked, “Has anyone seen a huge decrease in bookings over the last 3 to 4 months? We went from at least 50% occupancy to literally 0% in the last two months.”

Other hosts on social media have suggested theories ranging from a fragile economy to pent-up travel demand finally running out, and some think the problem might be that Airbnb already has too many listings.

AirDNA, which tracks short-term-rental numbers, said Airbnb listed nearly 1.4 million rentals in the U.S. in September, a 23% jump from a year earlier and 9% over 2019. Nearly two-thirds were added since 2020. The trends are similar for global listings.

Chesky said in an interview that Airbnb has enough hosts now — he didn't say it has too many — but needs more because leisure travel will keep growing. And, he said, a recession could push more people to turn their homes into Airbnbs. After all, he likes to point out, Airbnb launched during the great recession in 2008.

“People are pulling back spending in tons of areas, but not travel," he said. "And with a looming recession, we felt like more people than ever are going to want to make extra money.”

Potential hosts sometimes hesitate, Chesky said, because they are uncomfortable having strangers in their homes. The company's response is to triple the amount of coverage for hosts — from $1 million to $3 million — against damage, including to vehicles, boats and a wider range of art on the property.

Chesky is betting that will persuade more owners of nice homes to list them on Airbnb.

“Exactly, and home values have increased since we wrote the $1 million plan,” he said. “We just noticed more than 20% of the homes on Airbnb, and maybe even more than that, were over the $1 million limit in value.”

The company said it is also launching a system to verify the identity of guests and flag potential parties, immediately in the U.S. and Canada and worldwide by next spring. Chesky said the system is “not a silver bullet,” and he didn't provide many details but said in the U.S. it will include a check of criminal and sex-offender records.

In the meantime, the company is working on a plan to display the all-in price of a stay up front on its app and website — an amount that would include cleaning fees, which can be very high and only appear later in the booking process.

Chesky said he didn't want to bar or cap cleaning fees — that's a decision for hosts, he said. But including fees in the upfront price — and in the order in which search results are displayed — “is going to correct the market,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Democrats who want to 'stop Wall Street landlords' and rein in the $4.4 trillion single-family-rental industry will likely be foiled by Republicans who will soon run the House

A recently introduced bill promises to rein in corporate owners of single-family rental homes. Companies like American Homes 4 Rent acquired thousands of homes during the pandemic housing boom. Though the bill faces significant challenges, it's the latest warning shot to the SFR industry. A new bill that promises to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

US inflation has peaked, a recession is coming, and the FTX fiasco has shaken faith in markets, Ken Griffin says. Here are the Citadel CEO's 10 best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin said US inflation has probably peaked, but the Fed needs to squash the threat entirely. Citadel's billionaire CEO expects about 4.5% unemployment and a recession next year. Griffin warned the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX has shaken investors' confidence in markets. US inflation has likely peaked, but the...
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Told Tesla Board Of Potential CEO Successor

You may have seen media reports suggesting that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has plans to leave Tesla or step down as CEO. While that could potentially be the case at any given time, that's not what this story is about. Instead, during the ongoing court case about Musk's pay package, a board member answered a question, which revealed that Musk has told the board who a successor would be if needed.
AOL Corp

Amazon Clinic launches ahead of reported mass layoffs

Amazon has launched Amazon Clinic, a virtual healthcare provider that will allow users to get online help and order medication for "more than 20 health conditions." These conditions include allergies, acne, and hair loss, Amazon said in a press release, and the service is initially available in 32 states in the U.S.
geekwire.com

Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers

Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

New poll: Millions of Americans are making difficult decisions due to avoidable payroll errors

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Payroll errors cause nearly 1 in 5 American adults to take drastic financial actions, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult for Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
OKLAHOMA STATE
BBC

Byjus, Meta, Twitter: India tech workers fight back amid mass layoffs

Thousands of young Indians are suddenly staring at an uncertain future as technology companies and start-ups announce mass layoffs due to global headwinds and funding crunches. But many are refusing to stay quiet about it. In October, when Ravi (name changed on request) realised that he and several colleagues were...
Robb Report

Americans Spent Nearly $695 Billion at Retail Stores in October Despite Inflation: Report

U.S. retail sales grew in October as consumers continue to spend despite rising prices. Total U.S. retail sales were $694.5 billion in October, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. This total was up 1.3 percent from September and 8.3 percent from the same month in 2021. This compares with the 8.2 percent year-over-year growth in September and the 9.4 percent yearly increase in August. “October retail sales data confirms that consumers continue to stretch their dollars on household priorities, including gifts for family and loved ones this holiday season,” said National Retail Federation president and CEO Matthew Shay in a Wednesday...
TechCrunch

Spot AI raises $40M to build smarter CCTV security camera tech

Scale Venture Partners is leading the round, with past backers Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and new investors StepStone Group and Modern Venture Partners also investing. This brings the total raised by Spot AI to $62 million. Spot AI, appropriately for a security camera company, existed in stealth for years before it came out into the public in 2021: at that point it had already raised $22 million.
TechCrunch

Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact

Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
Motley Fool

Canopy Growth Just Made a Smart Move. Here's How to Profit

Canopy is having trouble competing in Canada, so it's setting up a new structure to compete in the U.S. Its acquisition targets still need to be approved by shareholders in early 2023. If its plan moves forward, it'll still need to succeed against competitors and solve its unprofitability too. You’re...
COLORADO STATE
BBC

Cost of living: Local supermarket boom as inflation jumps

A Welsh supermarket chain has said that the cost of living crisis has led to a boom in business. It comes as latest inflation figures show that prices rose by 11.1% in the year to October - a 41-year high. CK Foodstores said the rising cost of petrol meant customers...
ABC News

ABC News

910K+
Followers
192K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy