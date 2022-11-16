The combination of ivuxolimab and utomilumab was well tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors, according to a phase 1 study. Ivuxolimab, an OX40 monoclonal antibody, combined with utomilumab, a 4-1BB monoclonal antibody, showed signs of preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and was well tolerated, according to the results of phase 1 study (NCT02315066). The study also demonstrated that the investigational combination was well tolerated.

