Cemiplimab Makes Case as First-Line, Nonchemotherapy Treatment in Metastatic NSCLC
Updated results of the EMPOWER-Lung1 trial of cemiplimab in patients advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer showed improvements in overall survival, progression-free survival, and overall response rate. After 3 years of follow-up, findings from the EMPOWER-Lung1 trial (NCT03088540) demonstrated further improvement in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS),...
Escalating Radiation Dose Shows Promise in Patients With Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Michael Chuong, MD, discussed how 5 fractions of ablative radiation therapy compare with 15-25 fractions for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Administration of ablative radiation therapy in 5 fractions guided by MRIdian Linac online adaptive replanning or 15-25 fractions delivered with CT...
Managing Adverse Events of Nivolumab/Chemotherapy for Gastric/GEJ Cancers
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Syma Iqbal, MD, discussed with participants their impressions of the CheckMate 649 chemoimmunotherapy regimen for patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancers. This is the first of 2 articles based on this event. DISCUSSION QUESTIONS. What is your reaction to the efficacy and safety data...
Tepotinib Demonstrates Durable Benefit With High-Level MET Amplification
Tepotinib was able to provide clinically meaningful activity in patients with high MET amplification non–small cell lung cancer in the VISION study, according to Xiuning Le, MD, PhD. Tepotinib (Tepmetko) provided clinically meaningful activity with durable responses in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and MET amplification, as...
Frontline Nivolumab/Ipilimumab + Chemotherapy Benefit Extends to Histology and PD-L1 Subgroups in mNSCLC
Updated data from the phase 3 CheckMate 9LA trial showed that the combination of nivolumab, ipilimumab, and 2 cycles of chemotherapy elicited survival benefit in patients with treatment-naïve metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. Nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in combination with 2 cycles of chemotherapy continued to show...
Achieving EFS After 2 Years Shows Signs of Promising OS in MCL
An analysis of data from 2002-2015 shows that for patients with mantle cell lymphoma achieving event-free survival after two years may be a prognostic factor for better overall survival outcomes. Event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) has been accepted as an important end point in clinical studies of patients with...
Updated Safety and Efficacy Findings of the Phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 Study
Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses the key safety and efficacy findings from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 study. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, lead investigator and director of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, discusses the key safety and efficacy findings from the phase 3 DESTINY-Breast03 study (NCT03529110).
Trilaciclib Shows Potential to Lower Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression Episodes in ES-SCLC
Real-world evidence from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute shows that trilaciclib may reduce the chance of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer experiencing chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression events. Treatment with trilaciclib (Cosela) may lead to reduction in chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (CIM) among patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), according...
A More Precise Approach to Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment
In season 3, episode 10 of Targeted Talks, Nitika Sharma, MD, discusses FDA-approved and promising novel therapies for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. In season 3, episode 10 of Targeted Talks, Nitika Sharma, MD, a medical oncologist and hematologists at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Atlanta, discusses FDA-approved and promising novel therapies for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
Incorporating Pediatric Regimens in the Treatment of ALL
Mark R. Litzow, MD, discusses the talk he gave on initial treatment options for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia during the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2022 Annual Congress: Hematologic Malignancies. Mark R. Litzow, MD, chair, professor of medicine, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic, discusses the talk he gave on initial...
Investigational Combination of OX40 and 4-1BB Antibodies Shows Early Signs of Activity in Solid Tumors
The combination of ivuxolimab and utomilumab was well tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors, according to a phase 1 study. Ivuxolimab, an OX40 monoclonal antibody, combined with utomilumab, a 4-1BB monoclonal antibody, showed signs of preliminary antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors and was well tolerated, according to the results of phase 1 study (NCT02315066). The study also demonstrated that the investigational combination was well tolerated.
PSMA-PET SUVmean Linked With Favorable Response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC
Findings from the phase 2 TheraP trial showed 177Lu-PSMA-617 to result in a higher prostate-specific antigen response rate vs with cabazitaxel in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. PSMA-PET standardized uptake value (SUVmean) was a predictive biomarker for response to 177Lu-PSMA-617 compared with cabazitaxel (Jevtana) for men with metastatic castration-resistant...
Camsirubicin Elicits Encouraging Safety/Efficacy Data in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Fifty percent of patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma enrolled in the phase 1b study of camsirubicin and pegfilgrastim had stable disease. The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial (NCT05043649) evaluating camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma revealed 50% of patients to have stable disease (SD) with no drug-related clinical cardiotoxicity observed in any patient.
Sunvozertinib Shows Activity and Tolerability in EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC
In patients with non–small cell lung cancer who harbor an EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation, sunvozertinib demonstrated promising efficacy. Sunvozertinib (DZD9008) has demonstrated activity in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring an EGFR exon 20 insertion mutation across mutation types and prior treatments, according to data pooled from 3 phase 1/2 clinical trials. Findings from the clinical trials were presented at the International Associationfor the Study of Lung Cancer 2022 North America Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Fitting Menin Inhibitors Into the AML Landscape
Eytan M. Stein, MD, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space. Eytan M. Stein, MD, hematologic oncologist and director of the Program for Drug Development in Leukemia, Division of Hematologic Malignancies, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, New York, discusses the currently available treatment options for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and how Menin inhibitors fit into this space.
Cabozantinib/Nivolumab Appears Safe Up to 14 Days Before Cytoreductive Nephrectomy in RCC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Karie Runcie, MD, provided an assessment on the Clavien-Dindo classification system and discussed initial results of the Cyo-KIK trial. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) can safely be administered in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) for up to 14 days prior to cytoreductive nephrectomy, according to findings from the phase 2 Cyto-KIK trial (NCT04322955).
