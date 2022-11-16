Read full article on original website
WJLA
PHOTOS | US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for the holiday season
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday. Officials say this year’s tree, called Ruby, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina. The 78-foot Red Spruce will be displayed...
WJLA
Dulles celebrates 60-year anniversary of JFK dedicating the groundbreaking airport
DULLES, Va. (7News) — Just two days after celebrating the opening of its first ever Metro station, officials at Washington Dulles International Airport celebrated again Thursday – this time commemorating the airport’s 60th anniversary. 7News got a rare opportunity to tour Dulles’s original control tower Thursday. It...
WJLA
WATCH: 4 people caught on surveillance breaking into Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police (MPD) are looking for four suspects in relation to a home invasion and robbery from Nov. 11, authorities said. Surveillance from the home, which is located in the 4800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest, was able to capture video of the suspects. Watch the...
WJLA
NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
WJLA
D.C.-based nonprofit, military retirement community recognizes its caregivers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.-based nonprofit Ceca Foundation has been working with a local military retirement community for the past decade, handing out awards to caregivers who have dedicated their lives to helping veterans and their families. The program has come full circle. The story starts in the early 1940s,...
WJLA
Everyone loves a field trip | DC kids travel to Memphis to learn about black history
WASHINGTON (7News) — A group of 20 kids got the opportunity of a lifetime to go from Southeast D.C. to Memphis, Tennessee to learn more about Black history. Five adults and 20 young ones took that 14-hour trip to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which has been built in and around the Lorraine Hotel where Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.
WJLA
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WJLA
Lockdown cleared at Jackson-Reed High in NW DC after shots were heard in the area
WASHINGTON (7News) — A Northwest D.C. high school went on lockdown Friday afternoon following sounds of gunshots in the area, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles was reported in the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street Northwest near the school. Jackson-Reed...
WJLA
Metro begins testing prototype faregates in hopes to stop fare evasion
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fare evasion has been a growing problem in the DMV and now, Metro is trying out new fare gates designed to stop people from hopping over. The transit agency said they're testing out the prototypes at the Fort Totten station in northeast D.C. The new walls...
WJLA
Man wanted for series of burglaries at Silver Spring restaurant: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police say they are searching for a man that allegedly is responsible for a series of burglaries at Mi Rancho Restaurant in Silver Spring. Police said they are investigating several incidents in the month of July in which a man jumps over...
WJLA
'Overlooked and overdue.' Parents demand DCPS renovate 100-year-old Whittier Elementary
WASHINGTON (7News) — There’s a DCPS school cluster around 5th and Sheridan, NW: Coolidge High School, next to Ida B Wells Middle School, across the street from Whittier Elementary School. Coolidge and Wells have undergone extensive renovations. The nearly 100-year-old Whittier building has not and according to DCPS’s...
WJLA
A look into Montgomery County's explosion history after Gaithersburg condos catch flame
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Wednesday’s explosion at a condominium complex in Gaithersburg is suspected to be natural gas-related. If that does wind up being the cause, it would not even be the first time this year that there has been a large explosion at a Montgomery County apartment or condo building.
WJLA
Arlington Co announces safety improvements at intersection where 3 pedestrians were killed
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Neighbors say Gwendolyn Hayes was the third pedestrian killed near the Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive intersection and they waited more than a month after her death to hear plans to improve safety there. “We are going to be adding additional bollards, basically...
WJLA
Gaithersburg condo explosion linked to suicidal man, may have used accelerants: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The body that was recovered from the rubble of the Gaithersburg condo explosion has been identified, according to Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones. Jones said the medical examiner's office in Baltimore identified the person as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. Quizon's manner of...
WJLA
7News rides along as DC Department of Public Works prepares for winter
WASHINGTON (7News) — It is getting cold in the DMV. For weeks, crews in the district have been preparing for the next winter storm. Emergency Planning Officer Warnique West has been with the district for 22 years, driving a dump truck for 20 of them, but she’ll still take off her supervisor hat and hop in if crews need that extra help.
WJLA
'Recovery starts today.' Here's how you can help residents after Gaithersburg explosion
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — After 12 people were injured in an explosion at a Gaithersburg apartment building Wednesday morning, Montgomery County officials briefed the press about how they are helping everyone impacted and how you can help, too. In addition to those injured in two buildings, as many...
WJLA
Mini horses and donkey escape Ellicott City farm, find greener grass in nearby backyard
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (7News DC) — An Ellicott City resident discovered their backyard had turned into a petting zoo after a herd of donkeys and mini horses escaped from their farm. The animals didn't belong to the resident, so Howard County Police corraled the animals and walked them back...
WJLA
Big Task for Maryland hosting #2 Ohio State
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland coach Michael Locksley is up against it this week when his team hosts No. 2 Ohio State. Perhaps the schedule can provide some help. “They've got a big game after ours, I think," Locksley said this week. "I don't know who they play, but they play somebody after our game, a pretty big game.”
WJLA
Candlelight vigil set for Jayz Agnew, 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A candlelight vigil will be held on Friday evening for 13-year-old Jayz Agnew, who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside his Prince George's County home. The ceremony will be at 6 p.m. in Temple Hills, Md. Agnew was tragically shot in...
