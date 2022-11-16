ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NAACP Loudoun County Branch discuss VDOE's new standards of learning

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The NAACP Loudoun County Branch held a press conference on Thursday morning to discuss the Youngkin Administration's proposal on history and social science standards in Virginia schools. The branch said they held the event "at the Loudoun Administration Building, to discuss the Youngkin Administration's...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Everyone loves a field trip | DC kids travel to Memphis to learn about black history

WASHINGTON (7News) — A group of 20 kids got the opportunity of a lifetime to go from Southeast D.C. to Memphis, Tennessee to learn more about Black history. Five adults and 20 young ones took that 14-hour trip to the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which has been built in and around the Lorraine Hotel where Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.
MEMPHIS, TN
Metro gate change proving to be ineffective, fare evasion continues

WASHINGTON (7News) — On Friday, a new gate change that Metro is testing at the Fort Totten station did not seem to be deterring many people from evading fares. Metro has installed pieces of metal and plexiglass on top of fare gates at Fort Totten in order to test how effective they are at stopping people from evading fares. The idea behind them is to prevent someone from putting their hands on top of the gates and pushing or launching themselves over the gates.
WASHINGTON, DC
7News rides along as DC Department of Public Works prepares for winter

WASHINGTON (7News) — It is getting cold in the DMV. For weeks, crews in the district have been preparing for the next winter storm. Emergency Planning Officer Warnique West has been with the district for 22 years, driving a dump truck for 20 of them, but she’ll still take off her supervisor hat and hop in if crews need that extra help.
WASHINGTON, DC
Big Task for Maryland hosting #2 Ohio State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland coach Michael Locksley is up against it this week when his team hosts No. 2 Ohio State. Perhaps the schedule can provide some help. “They've got a big game after ours, I think," Locksley said this week. "I don't know who they play, but they play somebody after our game, a pretty big game.”
COLLEGE PARK, MD

