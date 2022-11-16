ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBA

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Baldwin Realtors book drive helps assisted living facilities

Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Last month Baldwin Realtors Community Service Committee had a book drive to benefit Baldwin County nursing homes, care facilities and assisted living communities. Realtor members were asked by the committee to bring in new or gently-used books – including children’s books, word searches...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Foley adds support service staffers to police department

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
BAY MINETTE, AL
utv44.com

State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Gingerbread Jam returns to Orange Beach Event Center on Dec. 3rd

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Annual Gingerbread Jam will crown the area’s best and most creative gingerbread creations on Dec. 3, in this competition filled with fun...and frosting. With a little Gingerbread engineering expertise, and an eye toward confection decorating, your family or business could be the next Gingerbread Jam champion. The contest will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center, located at The Wharf.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Foley library to present 'A Scandinavian Christmas

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Enjoy the sites and treats of “A Scandinavian Christmas” presented by the Foley Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 3:30-5 p.m. This family friendly come-and-go event will be in the upstairs meeting room. No reservation is required. ﻿. Wander through...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
BREWTON, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
DAPHNE, AL
OBA

Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display

Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

OBA

Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacola

 https://www.obawebsite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy