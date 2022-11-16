Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Baldwin County students selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne high, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
Gulf Shores 'Beyond the Bell' program offers afterschool programs
Elementary and middle schools get $150K per year to help pay for activities. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Middle School has applied for a three-year grant to continue Beyond the Bell free programming for afterschool and summer activities for students. “It's called the 21st Century...
Teachers give emotional plea for help at school board meeting
Public school teachers in Escambia County, Florida had some strong words for the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Schools plan for future additional feeder pattern
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County Public Schools plan on building more schools to address the booming growth. School officials met Wednesday afternoon to discuss future construction plans. That's after they spent the morning at two ribbon cuttings for the latest additions: Stonebridge Elementary in Loxley and Daphne's 9th grade academy. Superintendent Eddie Tyler says the district adds roughly 400 new students every year.
Baldwin Realtors book drive helps assisted living facilities
Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – Last month Baldwin Realtors Community Service Committee had a book drive to benefit Baldwin County nursing homes, care facilities and assisted living communities. Realtor members were asked by the committee to bring in new or gently-used books – including children’s books, word searches...
“Visions of Christmas - A Musical Celebration” opens to a sold out crowd
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The house was sold out Thursday night at the variety show “Visions of Christmas - A Musical Celebration” produced by the City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Studio. The performance kicked off a three-show annual holiday celebration at the Performing Arts Center in Orange Beach.
Alabama: Squatters ordered to leave home on Hankins Middle School property in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge ordered squatters to leave a home that’s been sitting next to Hankins Middle School in Theodore for years. Tuesday, officials tried to enforce that deadline and make it impossible for the squatters to stay. With school district workers cutting the power, an Alabama Power worker slicing the […]
Foley adds support service staffers to police department
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Seeking out personnel and adding to the workforce is challenging for public as well as private employers in today’s economy and getting and keeping law enforcement officers is not immune to those struggles. In Foley, Police Chief Thurston Bullock is turning to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
The Holley House Bed and Breakfast holds rich history for Escambia County
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Holley House Bed and Breakfast is a charming combination of hospitality and history. Behind every door, there’s a story told by innkeeper and owner Deborah George. “Most people that were born in this county were either born here or at home, or maybe down behind the courthouse at the other […]
Fort Morgan pier named after longtime Baldwin County lawmaker
For decades state representative Steve McMillan worked tirelessly to make Baldwin County the best it could be. Sadly, he passed away earlier this year but his legacy will live on.
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Gingerbread Jam returns to Orange Beach Event Center on Dec. 3rd
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The Annual Gingerbread Jam will crown the area’s best and most creative gingerbread creations on Dec. 3, in this competition filled with fun...and frosting. With a little Gingerbread engineering expertise, and an eye toward confection decorating, your family or business could be the next Gingerbread Jam champion. The contest will be held at the Orange Beach Event Center, located at The Wharf.
Foley library to present 'A Scandinavian Christmas
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Enjoy the sites and treats of “A Scandinavian Christmas” presented by the Foley Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 3:30-5 p.m. This family friendly come-and-go event will be in the upstairs meeting room. No reservation is required. . Wander through...
Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope flips switch ushering in Christmas season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Fairhope. The City flipped the switch ushering in the holiday season. The sounds of the season -- attracted thousands of people for the Christmas Lighting Ceremony. “Oh wow – there are so many people. Lee:...
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
2 students arrested in Daphne Middle School threat, 1 released: Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department announced they arrested two female students in relation to a school threat Thursday. According to officials, a note was found in the bathroom threatening to “shoot up” the school. DMS was not put on lockdown during the investigation; however, increased law enforcement was at the […]
Baldwin County brings back Christmas drive-thru light display
Stockton, Ala. – (OBA) – For the second year the Baldwin County Commission will present a Holiday Lights Drive-Thru and Christmas Festival Nov. 28-Dec. 29 at Bicentennial Park. It will be open daily from 5-9 p.m. except for county approved holidays. Only passenger vehicles will be allowed. Buses,...
OBA
Orange Beach, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT
OBA® News - News, Weather & Information Directory on the Alabama/Florida Gulf Coast. Keeping residents & visitors up-to-date on the latest happenings in the Orange Beach Area, OBA®. Coverage area: Orange Beach ~ Gulf Shores ~ Fort Morgan ~ Foley ~ Perdido Key ~ NAS Pensacolahttps://www.obawebsite.com
Comments / 0