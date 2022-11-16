Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years
It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
hereisoregon.com
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
pdxmonthly.com
Beaverton’s Best Bakeries
From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
kptv.com
Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
iheart.com
2022 Holiday Event Guide
The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
pdxmonthly.com
The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers
Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
The Portland Mercury
Mister Goose Steamed Sandwiches Keeps It Simple in St. Helens
We expected Mister Goose to be a sandwich shop, so when we walked into a homey, wood-paneled pub—with a stern portrait of a goose in a tiny cowboy hat over the mantle—it caught us a little off guard. "Sit anywhere," said a man sitting at the bar, who...
kptv.com
Canadian newlyweds lose passports, wedding memories in Portland car break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some bad luck for a Canadian couple after someone broke into their car and stole their belongings while they were staying at a hotel in southwest Portland. Abby Paterson and her husband David had exchanged vows in Napa Valley, California, and were on a road trip...
Portland area modeled homeless plan on LA's; here are 6 takeaways
A new ECONorthwest study says the Los Angeles plan isn't passing muster with residents there. A newly released study questions whether Metro's supportive services measure will significantly reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets and in shelters. The ECONorthwest study examines the effectiveness of an earlier measure in Los Angeles County that served as a model for the Metro measure, which was approved by voters on May 2020. Both measures are raising hundreds of millions of dollars every year that are being spent to prevent homelessness, pay to house the homeless, and provide supportive service to help...
‘We are still here’: As major ketchup company struggles, local producer keeps up
Inflation, supply chain issues, and the cost of packaging materials are all challenges Portlandia Foods has faced over the last three years as it produced Portland Ketchup during the pandemic.
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
Alaska Airlines donates a plane to Portland Community College
The retired plane will give students hands-on experience with maintaining a modern aircraft. Portland Community College now has a plane, estimated at a $650,000 value, for students to practice repairs and learn about aviation mechanics on, thanks to a donation from Alaska Airlines and its sister company Horizon Air. A Q400 Bombardier flew into the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, to applause from the large crowd who gathered to witness the historic retirement of the craft, which has flown passengers for about 20 years. All the seats, except for the two in the cockpit, had been stripped...
Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant
Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
marketplace.org
Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups
On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
