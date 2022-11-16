ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Imelda’s Shoes Is Closing After 29 Years

It’s official: After 29 years in business, Imelda’s Shoes is closing up shop. The pioneering independent shoe store comprises three adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard: an apparel store, a women’s shoe and accessory store, and a men’s store, Louie’s. “My decision to close wasn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Bakeries

From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Nike Community Store closes with no reopening in sight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some are concerned that after years in business, they may never see the doors open again at the Nike Community Store off NE MLK Jr. Boulevard. One local church says they’ve seen the doors closed for about a month. People who keep coming up to...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

2022 Holiday Event Guide

The holiday season is here again and so are the holiday events! Bring your family out to make some memories at the following events taking place in the Portland area. Christmas Festival of Lights @ The Grotto 11/25-12/30. Winter Wonderland @ P.I.R. 11/25-12/31. Skate with The Grinch & Cindy Lou...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland area modeled homeless plan on LA's; here are 6 takeaways

A new ECONorthwest study says the Los Angeles plan isn't passing muster with residents there. A newly released study questions whether Metro's supportive services measure will significantly reduce the number of homeless people living on the streets and in shelters. The ECONorthwest study examines the effectiveness of an earlier measure in Los Angeles County that served as a model for the Metro measure, which was approved by voters on May 2020. Both measures are raising hundreds of millions of dollars every year that are being spent to prevent homelessness, pay to house the homeless, and provide supportive service to help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Forest Grove News Times

Alaska Airlines donates a plane to Portland Community College

The retired plane will give students hands-on experience with maintaining a modern aircraft. Portland Community College now has a plane, estimated at a $650,000 value, for students to practice repairs and learn about aviation mechanics on, thanks to a donation from Alaska Airlines and its sister company Horizon Air. A Q400 Bombardier flew into the Hillsboro Airport on Friday, Nov. 18, to applause from the large crowd who gathered to witness the historic retirement of the craft, which has flown passengers for about 20 years. All the seats, except for the two in the cockpit, had been stripped...
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR
marketplace.org

Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups

On a recent Saturday afternoon, a mall in Portland, Oregon, hosted a bustling pop-up art market from inside a vacant storeroom with dozens of participating vendors. Lloyd Center mall was near foreclosure last year and is now renting to small businesses and shops. “I’ve heard from a lot of customers...
PORTLAND, OR

