Read full article on original website
Related
This 1,200 acre Alabama hunting resort could be yours for only $11.9 million
Tucked away in a corner of Marengo County is an outdoor wonderland that’s currently on the market. Soggy Bottom Lodge is 1,200+ acre hunting and fishing retreat with an asking price of $11.9 million. National Land Realty is listing the property. Established in 2013, the retreat offers hunting and...
Georgia robbery suspect critically injured after authorities say he fired on Alabama police during chase
A man wanted for a robbery out of Georgia sustained a gunshot wound during a confrontation with police in Alabama Thursday. Demopolis police at 10:35 a.m. tried to stop the vehicle that the wanted man was driving. The suspect, whose name has not been released, refused to a stop and a chase ensued, said Chief Rex Flowers.
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
WTOK-TV
Powerball winner in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Texaco off North Hills Street near KFC had a lucky winner in the Oct 29 Powerball drawing. A person won 50,000 dollars on Oct 29. A name has yet to be released. More information to follow.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
205K+
Followers
63K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0