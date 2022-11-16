Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
UAB vs. LSU by the numbers: Running Blazers back in Baton Rouge
UAB (5-5) at No. 6 LSU (8-2) 8 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN2) 2 Victories and 26 losses for UAB against SEC opponents. The Blazers defeated LSU 13-10 on Sept. 23, 2000, and Mississippi State 27-13 on Oct. 9, 2004. UAB has lost 20 in a row against SEC opponents. In all but two of the 28 games, the Blazers have been on the road. Since losing to UAB, LSU has won 10 in a row against Conference USA opponents.
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. No. 6 LSU
The UAB Blazers face the toughest challenge of the season as they head into Death Valley at night for a showdown with No. 6 LSU, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2. So how do the teams match up?...
LSU vs. UAB college football 2022 live stream (11/19) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The LSU Tigers host the UAB Blazers in college football 2022 action Saturday, November 19, at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 6 LSU is 8-2 this season, while UAB is 5-5. The Tigers won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Blazers 56-17 in 2013 in Baton Rouge.
What Alabama players said about the Iron Bowl after Saturday’s win
Attention tends to turn quickly in the state of Alabama on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Alabama playing Austin Peay? Auburn facing Western Kentucky? When the Iron Bowl is next up, whatever happens in those games has a shelf life of mere minutes. That was the case again Saturday when the...
Austin Peay vs. Alabama by the numbers: Early kickoff perfect for Nick Saban
Austin Peay (7-3) at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network+) 0 Teams in the nation have fewer takeaways than Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide has seven takeaways in 2022 – four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Stanford and Virginia Tech also have seven takeaways apiece this season.
Alabama drains 21 three pointers to bury Jacksonville State, 104-62
On a cold November night in Tuscaloosa, it was raining three pointers inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama made 21 triples in a 104-62 win Friday night over non-conference visitor Jacksonville State, threatening but falling short of the school’s SEC record of 23 set in January 2021 against LSU. “I’ve been...
Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State
Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time
For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB
LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Florida coach Billy Napier compares Georgia and LSU: ‘It’s going to be a heckuva game’
ATHENS — Billy Napier sees LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels as a difference-maker, but says Georgia has special players, too. The Florida head coach is plenty busy preparing his Gators for what he hopes will be the team’s first three-game win streak of the season when it plays a noon game at Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Rewinding Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay
Alabama is back home in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final two games of the 2022 football season. That begins with an 11 a.m. CT game with Austin Peay of the FCS. Here’s the rundown of how Alabama took down the Governors. Final score: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0. Fourth...
What TV channel is Alabama-Austin Peay on today? Live stream, TV, how to watch online
No. 8 Alabama hosts Austin Peay on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. Alabama figures to get a reprieve from the stress of all those close games with championship hopes on the line. That is,...
Nick Saban ‘really pleased’ with Alabama’s win over Austin Peay
Alabama won its annual FCS game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, 34-0, over Austin Peay. Here were the highlights from Nick Saban’s postgame news conference:. -- Saban: “I was really pleased with the way the team came out and played today. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage and had only 500 yards of total offense.”
‘SEC Nation’ headed to Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa
“SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s weekly pregame show breaking down the week in the Southeastern Conference, will make a stop in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. It marks the first time...
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game
Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
