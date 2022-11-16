ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

UAB vs. LSU by the numbers: Running Blazers back in Baton Rouge

UAB (5-5) at No. 6 LSU (8-2) 8 p.m. CST Saturday (ESPN2) 2 Victories and 26 losses for UAB against SEC opponents. The Blazers defeated LSU 13-10 on Sept. 23, 2000, and Mississippi State 27-13 on Oct. 9, 2004. UAB has lost 20 in a row against SEC opponents. In all but two of the 28 games, the Blazers have been on the road. Since losing to UAB, LSU has won 10 in a row against Conference USA opponents.
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State

Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
AL.com

Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time

For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU WR has been cleared to return, play against UAB

LSU is getting a boost on offense. Brian Kelly shared Thursday that Tigers WR Brian Thomas Jr. is set to return for Saturday’s game against UAB after being in concussion protocol. “Cleared the protocol. Practiced yesterday and practiced today, so he’ll play,” Kelly told reporters during his Thursday media...
AL.com

Rewinding Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay

Alabama is back home in Bryant-Denny Stadium for the final two games of the 2022 football season. That begins with an 11 a.m. CT game with Austin Peay of the FCS. Here’s the rundown of how Alabama took down the Governors. Final score: Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0. Fourth...
AL.com

Nick Saban ‘really pleased’ with Alabama’s win over Austin Peay

Alabama won its annual FCS game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, 34-0, over Austin Peay. Here were the highlights from Nick Saban’s postgame news conference:. -- Saban: “I was really pleased with the way the team came out and played today. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage and had only 500 yards of total offense.”
AL.com

‘SEC Nation’ headed to Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa

“SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s weekly pregame show breaking down the week in the Southeastern Conference, will make a stop in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. It marks the first time...
AL.com

Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game

Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
