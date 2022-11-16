Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz third round scoreboard: Thompson gets revenge, 1A-6A semifinals set
The third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs were happening Friday night which meant for the sixth straight season, most of the state's fans had their eyes on the Hoover Met. And for the fourth straight year, it was the Thompson Warriors making a statement. Less than a...
hooversun.com
Thompson runs away from Bucs in semifinals rematch
HOOVER – The rematch was the furthest thing imaginable from the regular season meeting, and not in a good way for the Hoover High School football team. Thompson avenged a regular season loss to homestanding Hoover with a 40-10 blowout victory on Friday night in the Class 7A semifinals on a chilly night at the Hoover Met.
Rewinding Alabama’s 102-64 win over Jacksonville State
Alabama wrapped up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosted Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum. The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, matched last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.
Alabama drains 21 three pointers to bury Jacksonville State, 104-62
On a cold November night in Tuscaloosa, it was raining three pointers inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama made 21 triples in a 104-62 win Friday night over non-conference visitor Jacksonville State, threatening but falling short of the school’s SEC record of 23 set in January 2021 against LSU. “I’ve been...
thecutoffnews.com
The Cutoff News High School Football Scores Fri., Nov 18, 2022 (AHSAA Rd 3 Playoffs Results) - Pleasant Grove Advances To SemiFinals
Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time
For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
thecutoffnews.com
Pleasant Grove Moves On To Round 3 Of AHSAA Playoffs - 2nd Round Of Playoffs Wrapup For November 11, 2022
Joseph Goodman: Will UAB ever be a basketball school again?
A text message from a trusted friend was the first time I heard about the ability of UAB basketball player Eric Gaines. UAB is getting a good one, it read. Great player. It was an understatement. Who even is Eric Gaines? I didn’t really know at the time. This was...
Nick Saban ‘really pleased’ with Alabama’s win over Austin Peay
Alabama won its annual FCS game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, 34-0, over Austin Peay. Here were the highlights from Nick Saban’s postgame news conference:. -- Saban: “I was really pleased with the way the team came out and played today. I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage and had only 500 yards of total offense.”
Pinson, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
‘SEC Nation’ headed to Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa
“SEC Nation,” the SEC Network’s weekly pregame show breaking down the week in the Southeastern Conference, will make a stop in Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. This is the final show of the regular season before the 2022 SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. It marks the first time...
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
thecutoffnews.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Alabama, Auburn student veterans set for ‘Operation Iron Ruck’ to promote suicide prevention
Student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University are again gearing up for Operation Iron Ruck, an annual event to help veterans charity organizations and to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck comes in conjunction with the Iron Bowl football game. Starting...
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
One Alabama metro area was the second-most sought after destination for renters in the US
Renters are flocking South looking for bargains, and one Alabama metro area is among the most sought after. Rent.com is out with a new analysis of rental data, and it found that the Huntsville-Decatur (Florence) metro area was the second most searched for destination in the country. Only Biloxi, Miss....
