Better Business Bureau continues to expand by helping nonprofits and the communities they serve

California program lets college students give back to community, graduate with less debt
The College Corps program lets California college students give back to their community and tackle their tuition debt at the same time. Here's how it works.
City of San Diego holding job fair for Parks and Recreation Department
The City of San Diego is hosting a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to fill over 100 available positions in their Parks and Recreation Department.
iecn.com
Hundreds of thousands of dollars to be granted to Latino serving organizations via IECF
The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) has launched its Cielo Fund and opened its first grant cycle, where an estimated $200,000 will be granted to Latino-led and serving non-profit organizations from across the Inland Empire. The fund accepts applications through December 5th, 2022 and will fund up to $15,000. At...
California county to look at ending zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing
San Diego County leaders will decide whether to get rid of a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing.
San Diego Business Journal
Marcus & Millichap Broker Sale of 8-Unit Apartment Complex in El Cajon
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, have brokered the sale of 417 Claydelle Avenue, an 8-unit apartment property located in El Cajon. The asset sold for $1,660,000. Cole Silverman and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
Champion Is Giving Angelenos Free Hoodies In Exchange For Their Old Ones
Champion holds the legacy of being the inventor of the beloved hoodie, and for decades it’s been the go-to for many. In celebration of this, they’re giving back to their dedicated fans in an incredible way. This weekend, they’re launching their inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” taking place on November 19, 2022. This means Angelenos can “swap” any used hoodie for a brand new Champion hoodie at participating stores. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.” All you have to do is grab that old hoodie in your closet and make your way to either one of the two Champion stores listed below. The Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. or while supplies last. Be mindful that it is limited to one swap per customer.
Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better
This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
Are California’s Hispanic Serving Institutions living up to their name?
California has the most Hispanic Serving Institutions among its colleges of any state — 174, including 21 of 23 California State University campuses and five of the nine University of California campuses. But how well are HSIs — where almost 90% of the state’s Latino undergraduates are enrolled — actually serving Latino students? It’s a mixed bag, students and advocates say.
KTLA.com
The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp
(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
kubaradio.com
CA Included In Starbucks Strike During Red Cup Day
(San Francisco, CA) — This is a big day for Starbucks fans as they begin to wait in long lines. The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups to those who buy a holiday drink, for the 25th year in a row. But beware, California is one of 25 states taking part in a strike. Workers at six stores plan to walk out, demanding better pay, schedules, and more staffing.
sanclementetimes.com
Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diegans may dispose of unwanted items for free during Clean California Dump Day
Caltrans will be hosting Free California Dump Day in San Diego County to keep non-hazardous and unwanted away from roadways and into proper disposal. San Diegans may dispose of non-hazardous and unwanted items for free on Nov.19 at 570 C St, Chula Vista, 8502 Railroad Ave, Santee, 200 South Palm Ave, Brawley, and 1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
