Better Business Bureau continues to expand by helping nonprofits and the communities they serve

Champion holds the legacy of being the inventor of the beloved hoodie, and for decades it’s been the go-to for many. In celebration of this, they’re giving back to their dedicated fans in an incredible way. This weekend, they’re launching their inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” taking place on November 19, 2022. This means Angelenos can “swap” any used hoodie for a brand new Champion hoodie at participating stores. Oh, and did we mention it’s free? “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.” All you have to do is grab that old hoodie in your closet and make your way to either one of the two Champion stores listed below. The Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. or while supplies last. Be mindful that it is limited to one swap per customer.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO