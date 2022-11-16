ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Better Business Bureau continues to expand by helping nonprofits and the communities they serve

By Donald Bloodworth
San Diego Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
San Diego Business Journal

Marcus & Millichap Broker Sale of 8-Unit Apartment Complex in El Cajon

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, have brokered the sale of 417 Claydelle Avenue, an 8-unit apartment property located in El Cajon. The asset sold for $1,660,000. Cole Silverman and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists...
EL CAJON, CA
Secret LA

Champion Is Giving Angelenos Free Hoodies In Exchange For Their Old Ones

Champion holds the legacy of being the inventor of the beloved hoodie, and for decades it’s been the go-to for many. In celebration of this, they’re giving back to their dedicated fans in an incredible way. This weekend, they’re launching their inaugural nationwide “Hoodie Swap” taking place on November 19, 2022. This means Angelenos can “swap” any used hoodie for a brand new Champion hoodie at participating stores. Oh, and did we mention it’s free?  “The Champion Hoodie Swap rewards our fans, letting everyone trade in any pre-owned pretender hoodie for a free Champion hoodie,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “It’s our way of celebrating Champion’s role as a style icon.”  All you have to do is grab that old hoodie in your closet and make your way to either one of the two Champion stores listed below. The Hoodie Swap is available from 11:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. or while supplies last. Be mindful that it is limited to one swap per customer. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
California Health Report

Students Experiencing Homelessness Are Supposed to Get Extra Help. Here’s How California Can Do Better

This article was produced in partnership with the Center for Public Integrity, The Seattle Times, Street Sense Media and WAMU/DCist. On a sunny morning in March 2014, Yenni Rivera picked up her infant and stepped outside her Long Beach home. She would not be going back. With the help of family members and her best friend, she loaded a few cardboard boxes into the back of her parents’ car. Inside the boxes was everything she now owned. In her arms was her reason for leaving and her hope for the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Are California’s Hispanic Serving Institutions living up to their name?

California has the most Hispanic Serving Institutions among its colleges of any state — 174, including 21 of 23 California State University campuses and five of the nine University of California campuses. But how well are HSIs — where almost 90% of the state’s Latino undergraduates are enrolled — actually serving Latino students? It’s a mixed bag, students and advocates say.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

The 10 best dive bars in California, according to Yelp

(NEXSTAR) – If you are like most Californians that enjoy a night out, you’ve probably had your fill of $18 cocktail menus and pricy craft “bar bites.” Sometimes you just want a casual, cheap drink. Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name (is that copyright infringement?).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

CA Included In Starbucks Strike During Red Cup Day

(San Francisco, CA) — This is a big day for Starbucks fans as they begin to wait in long lines. The coffee giant is giving away free reusable red cups to those who buy a holiday drink, for the 25th year in a row. But beware, California is one of 25 states taking part in a strike. Workers at six stores plan to walk out, demanding better pay, schedules, and more staffing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Council Nixes Letter Against ‘Unreasonable’ Pay Raises for Deputy Sheriffs

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

