Trump news – live: Trump tells Republican Jewish Coalition he ‘doesn’t see a reason’ to return to Twitter
Days after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, among the first major GOP events in the wake of last week’s mediterm elections.The event marks an early test for the twice-impeached former president’s influence and political standing in a party fractured by his volatility, investigations and persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.His remarks via video came one day after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether the former president...
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
‘A future in comedy’: Roy Wood Jr. uses Herschel Walker’s werewolf, vampire rant and slays
If Herschel Walker suffers defeat in the contentious runoff with Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia, he could take his stump speech to comedy clubs after Roy Wood Jr. opened his act Wednesday night by reciting the Republican former football star’s bizarre tale of how werewolves can kill vampires. “I’m...
US attorney general names special counsel to weigh charges against Trump
‘Extraordinary circumstances’ require appointment of Jack Smith to determine whether charges should be brought, Garland says
Merrill makes two-day Mar-a-Lago visit for pro-Trump think tank event
Alabama’s secretary of state was invited to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for a two-day “gala and experience” organized by a think tank formed by the former president’s allies. John Merrill leaves office in January and told AL.com he has decided on his next move after...
Religious Americans less worried about climate change, poll says
A new Pew Research Center report explores how religion in the U.S. intersects with views on the environment and climate change.
