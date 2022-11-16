Days after announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump addressed the influential Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, among the first major GOP events in the wake of last week’s mediterm elections.The event marks an early test for the twice-impeached former president’s influence and political standing in a party fractured by his volatility, investigations and persistent lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.His remarks via video came one day after US Attorney General Merrick Garland named Department of Justice veteran and former Hague war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to consider whether the former president...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO