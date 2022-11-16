ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Memphis Flyer

Student Homelessness Surges In Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MSCS officials said the uptick in homelessness is likely the result of a lack of affordable housing, a longstanding problem in Memphis made worse by soaring inflation. (Karen Pulfer Focht for Chalkbeat) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Jenkins to serve her last supper

Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
MILLINGTON, TN
birchrestaurant.com

25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN

Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dolph Day of Service: Everything you need to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community.  The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant

BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
BROWNSVILLE, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

I-55/Crump Boulevard infrastructure project impacts traffic for Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to create a safer community, many Memphians are seeing their morning commutes affected. “There’s going to be quite a few changes,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. I-55 is currently having an anticipated $141 million being poured into it. “This is...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy