Memphis Flyer
Student Homelessness Surges In Memphis-Shelby County Schools
MSCS officials said the uptick in homelessness is likely the result of a lack of affordable housing, a longstanding problem in Memphis made worse by soaring inflation. (Karen Pulfer Focht for Chalkbeat) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly...
actionnews5.com
More than 1,500 MSCS students experienced homelessness in first quarter of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) leaders are sounding the alarm after the number of homeless students nearly doubled by the end of the first quarter of the 2022 school year compared to the year before. MSCS says 1,504 students were identified as being homeless by the end...
MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included. Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will […]
Otters delivered to Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new milestone was reached Tuesday in the $62 million renovation of Tom Lee Park. A giant river otter will be among the wildlife that'll be part of River Play, the new children's playground. In fact, there will be two giant wooden otters among a slightly...
millington-news.com
Jenkins to serve her last supper
Today, the Soul Out Ministries 10th Anniversary Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled to be held at the Baker Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7942 Church Street in Millington. The creator of the event and founder of Soul Out Ministries Carol Jenkins said this year’s meal has...
birchrestaurant.com
25 Best Restaurants in Memphis, TN
Although it’s known for its barbecue, this Tennessee town’s food scene is as diverse as its people. We found the 25 best restaurants in Memphis based on creativity, taste, atmosphere, and ingredients. Whether you’re spending the day cruising town with the kids, fueling your working lunch, or celebrating...
Help available for thousands of MSCS students experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New school data shows that as of October 7, 2022, 1,504 Memphis-Shelby County Schools students were experiencing homelessness. That’s nearly a 180-percent increase from the fall of 2021 when the number of students experiencing homelessness stood at 538. By November 2022, MSCS reported that over...
WBBJ
Report: 32 trans, gender non-conforming people killed in 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a recent report, 32 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed this year. The report published by the Human Rights Campaign in November states that trans people of color were the majority of victims in 2022, trans women, and that most of the victims were under the age of 35.
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph’s sister honors her brother through service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph’s sister talked with our Andrew Douglas on the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Carlisa Brown opened up about the past 12 months and the message she has for his fans. “We’re just going through a lot and we’re just trying to find a...
Memphis City Councilwoman gets letter of reprimand for alleged mistreatment of staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two months after getting sworn in, Memphis City Councilwoman Terri Dockery has received an official reprimand for allegedly mistreating staff. According to a letter obtained by FOX13, Dockery has been “subjecting staff members to threats, intimidation, verbal abuse, and other actions”. It goes...
Local school dismissing early after social media threat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school is evacuating its students early today, due to a social media threat. MLK Prep told FOX13 they are dismissing early at 1:30 p.m. today, due to a potential security threat found on social media. This morning, a parent told the MLK administration of the...
Dolph Day of Service: Everything you need to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Thursday, Nov. 17, the city of Memphis will honor the life and legacy of late rapper Young Dolph by giving back to the community. The artist’s non-profit organization, the IdaMae Family Foundation, is teaming up with The Confess Project of America to provide charitable acts of service to his hometown. The […]
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
actionnews5.com
South Memphis church to offer free meals Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be feeding the hungry on Wednesday as a part of the church’s Operation Feed My Sheep initiative. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the church will be offering free meals to the community from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Attendees can either dine in or carry out.
WBBJ
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
Kait 8
Memphis songwriter considers legal action after song’s use in Trump’s presidential run announcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis songwriter David Porter says he’s considering legal action against Former President Donald Trump for using the hit soul song “Hold on, I’m Coming” in Tuesday night’s announcement for his third presidential run. Porter co-wrote the song with the late-musician Isaac...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
localmemphis.com
I-55/Crump Boulevard infrastructure project impacts traffic for Memphians
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to create a safer community, many Memphians are seeing their morning commutes affected. “There’s going to be quite a few changes,” said TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence. I-55 is currently having an anticipated $141 million being poured into it. “This is...
Man accused of threatening to 'line up and shoot' kids at Memphis daycares taken into custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of making several threats to Memphis daycares was in court Friday on two unrelated charges, being taken into custody after his bond was revoked. 39-year-old Charles Beasley was in court on charges of credit card theft between $1,000 and $2,500, and misdemeanor assault.
