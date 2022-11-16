ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

clarksvillenow.com

Christmas on the Cumberland returns to McGregor Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The banks of the Cumberland River will once again be lit with over 1 million dazzling lights as Christmas on the Cumberland, presented by Blue Cord Realty, returns to McGregor Park Riverwalk. The grand opening will be from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at McGregor Park...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

YAIPak Outreach looks to future with Be the Hope Banquet | PHOTOS

OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YAIPak Outreach of Clarksville, Tennessee, held its annual Be the Hope Banquet Friday night at Oak Grove Gaming to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and hear plans for the future. Guests heard from YAIPak founder Sherry Nicholson and guest speaker Leo Millan, and...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

5 Dickson County Christmas Events

The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
DICKSON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Customs House Museum and Cultural Center schedule for December 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark your calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Tennessee Watercolor Society Biennial Traveling Exhibition, December 1 – January 29 | Kimbrough Gallery. Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form. This traveling show, sponsored by the Lyndhurst Foundation, features 30 paintings selected from the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity celebrates 5,000th home built in Tennessee | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee marked its 5000th home in the state on Thursday with Habitat of Humanity of Montgomery County. Attendees heard speeches and signed the studs of the home, currently under construction. Judith, the future homeowner, delivered a speech thanking God and...
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville’s charities gathered under one website at #ClarksvilleStrong

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have dozens of nonprofits in Clarksville, supporting everything from hunger relief to youth mentoring to animal shelters. We’ve reached the point that we need a way to organize it all: to connect donors and volunteers with organizations, and to connect people in need with the agencies that can help them.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Holiday Market at First Church     November 18 & 19, 2022 from 9 AM to 2 PM 7512 Charlotte Pike, Nashville The 38th Annual Holiday Market at First is expected to be the largest yet. Breakfast and lunch are served […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Families in need receive free Thanksgiving turkeys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Between inflation and the Bird flu, the price of turkeys has gone up this year. But thanks to a special event, hundreds of families may not feel the impact this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is synonymous with that big turkey. I think that is what everyone looks forward...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community

WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
franchising.com

Attention Clarksville, TN: Catch a Taste of Amazingly Bold Flavors at Island Fin Poké Co.

November 18, 2022 // Franchising.com // CLARKSVILLE, TN - Island Fin Poké Co., has made its debut in Clarksville, TN, marking its 26th location and the first in Tennessee. This location opened on November 14, bringing the Island Fin Poké Co. flavors to the Sango area to introduce the Tennessee community to its amazingly bold Hawaiian flavors and family-like environment in every location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Holiday fairs, Turkeys for Troops, classical concerts

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – See plays, concerts, and performances this weekend with family and friends, or pick up a turkey for Thanksgiving at the Turkeys for Troops event. Radio Days: The Cumberland Winds Jazz Project is teaming with the Roxy Regional Theatre to recreate an old-time radio show...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County Family and Community Educators attend state conference

CLARKSVILLE, TN –Montgomery County Family and Community Educators members attended the 40th annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference held November 13-16 at the Franklin Cool Springs Marriott. Their theme “Saddle Up with FCE” was played to the hilt with decorations, hospitality room spreads, games, line dancing, and seated line dancing!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Entrepreneurship Challenge awards $15,000 to students

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University College of Business hosted the first-ever 15K Entrepreneurship Challenge on Nov. 15. The event encouraged student teams to display their creativity and teamwork by presenting viable business solutions to problems within their communities. After completing a preliminary round of judging, six...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

