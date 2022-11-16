ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast

Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds

Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east. Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday. Trade winds...
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015

The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units.
City Council gets a ‘doomsday presentation’ on sea level rise ― and pledges action

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing fight against the effects of climate change took centerstage at the Honolulu City Council on Thursday. In the past, the council’s Zoning and Planning Committee has drafted bills surrounding coastal erosion and climate change. But lawmakers are now looking at creating comprehensive legislation focused on shoreline development.
Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport

Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu.
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly.
Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three recent break-ins, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is issuing a stern warning to potential trespassers. Now that the rail is going through trial runs, its third rail with a gray covering is high voltage. “750 volts going through that. They touch that rail, it is...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai

Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach.
