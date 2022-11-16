Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisory canceled for Molokai, but downpours still possible for eastern end of state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory that was issued early Friday morning for the island of Molokai has been canceled after heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches subsided. The downpours were the result of a trough that was located just to the north of Maui County, which increased moisture and instability.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - JR - First Alert Forecast
Hawaii News Now - Chief Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. FIRST ALERT: Strong winds, sporadic rain, big surf and a front could be coming our way into the next 7 days. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - First Alert Weather. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More windward showers ahead of blustery weekend winds
Trade winds are ready to ramp up as a disturbance responsible for the downpours and thunderstorms of the past few days departs to the east. Even though the trough is departing, there’s still some lingering instability and the chance for enhanced windward showers. That should decrease Sunday. Trade winds...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Stronger winds with scattered showers heading in for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will continue across the state over the next couple of days. Upper troughs will enhance trade wind showers tonight into Friday, making thunderstorms possible over and around the Big Island. Some showers could be locally heavy at times. Winds will become strong this weekend as high pressure redevelops northeast of the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parking rates will go up at Honolulu's airport for first time since 2015
The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program provided 600 meals to the homeless, the hungry, anyone who wanted a free meal. Regulating vacation rentals: Under new law, city issued 63 citations to illegal rental units. Updated: 3 hours ago. Under the new law, illegal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City Council gets a ‘doomsday presentation’ on sea level rise ― and pledges action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The ongoing fight against the effects of climate change took centerstage at the Honolulu City Council on Thursday. In the past, the council’s Zoning and Planning Committee has drafted bills surrounding coastal erosion and climate change. But lawmakers are now looking at creating comprehensive legislation focused on shoreline development.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City issues dozens of violation notices amid crackdown on illegal vacation rentals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Armed with a new law, the city issued dozens of violations on illegal short-term rentals over the last month. The city pledged a crackdown amid concerns that Oahu vacation rentals have hurt the character of residential neighborhoods. Since the ordnance went into effect Oct. 23, the city...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: New initiative to reimagine tourism gives visitors the heart to give back
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With gloves ready and sickles in hand, this group of visitors are jumping right into the loi and using their vacation to malama aina. At Kualoa Ranch, visitors now have the option to tour the grounds while also getting their hands dirty and learning about Hawaiian culture.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crime in Waikiki a key focus of visitor public safety conference
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Hawaii works to welcome back international visitors in larger numbers, conversations like the ones being held Thursday at the Visitor Public Safety Conference are extremely important. Community leaders, tourism organizations and local law enforcement officials are working to make Waikiki safer. Prior to the conference at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State: Parking rate hike at Honolulu’s airport will help fund security upgrades
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in eight years, parking rates are going up at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The new rates, which go into effect on Jan.1, will not impact short drop-offs and pick-ups at the airport. But they will force travelers to pay more if...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gun owners on Oahu are still without a public range as a probe into possible lead contamination at Koko Head Shooting Complex continues ― and new details emerge about what the city knew. Two months ago, the range closed abruptly after tests showed nearly everyone who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hiker rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hiker was rescued after falling on Diamond Head Trail Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Rescue crews arrived at the scene around 11:30 a.m. Officials said a bystander called to report a man in his 30s fell and wasn’t able to descend the trail on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parents asked for more pedestrian safety efforts at Oahu’s North Shore — and they got it
Punahou makes first playoff appearance since 2016, set to face off with Mililani. The HHSAA State football tournament chugs along and this week the Open Division tournament begins with four teams fighting for the Koa Head trophy — one side of the bracket sees No. 2 seed Punahou taking on Mililani.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three recent break-ins, Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is issuing a stern warning to potential trespassers. Now that the rail is going through trial runs, its third rail with a gray covering is high voltage. “750 volts going through that. They touch that rail, it is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Kahawai
Believe it or not, Mariah Carey is not the "Queen of Christmas." At least not technically. Howard Dicus breaks October's unemployment rate island-by-island. Kahi Pacarro and Zak Noyle discuss efforts to restore Sandy Beach. Honolulu police investigating attempted murder case in Kalihi Valley. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Honolulu police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Open House: Unit with city views of Honolulu and full service retirement community at One Kalakaua
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of First Hawaiian Bank and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about First Hawaiian Bank, visit https://www.fhb.com/en/personal. If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We who can, should’: How a Hawaii man turned a small toy drive into a movement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families near and far are focused on all that needs to be done: Shopping, party planning and gift giving. But for Mark Imaizumi, the top of his list annually is organizing a toy drive for keiki in need. “I think...
Comments / 0