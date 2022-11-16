Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Current Players
2022 has been a bit of a down year for Alabama. The program came into this season with sky-high expectations and it hasn't come close to meeting them. The Crimson Tide have lost two games and are already eliminated from winning the SEC even though there are still two games left.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State
Transfer guards step up with 18 points each, including clutch 3-pointers in runaway win against Jacksonville State.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Recruiting Rundown: Hoops Adjacent
Alabama basketball's recruiting class is in the top 15 of SI's recruiting rankings.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
rolltide.com
Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State
Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in wooded area off Alabama county road
The remains of an Alabama man missing since 2018 have been discovered after police were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off a Shelby County road. Officers and crime scene technicians with the Calera Police Department responded and conducted a...
Commercial Dispatch
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
