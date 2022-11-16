ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

SEC Network to be onsite for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn

ESPN’s SEC Network will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for the Iron Bowl. The network will have Marty & McGee and the SEC Nation crew on hand for the matchup. Alabama and Auburn are scheduled to battle each other at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide earned a 24-22 overtime victory at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Alabama Returns to Coleman Coliseum to Face Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama will face Jacksonville State for the third straight season as the in-state opponents will square off at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide enter Friday's matchup ranked as the No. 1 rebounding team in the country, averaging 58.3 rebounds per contest. The Broadcast. Friday's game will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Basketball Expects Tough Test From Jax State

Alabama basketball, coming off a 65-55 win over South Alabama in Mobile, is off to an excellent start and most would expect it to stay that way when the Crimson Tide (3-0 and ranked 18th in the nation) hosts Jacksonville State (1-1) at 8 p.m. CST Friday in Coleman Coliseum.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
247Sports

