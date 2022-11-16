Read full article on original website
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Late Kick: What happens to Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the circumstances for Ole Miss if Lane Kiffin leaves for Auburn.
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
Report: Ole Miss offers Lane Kiffin new contract
Ole Miss has put a new contract in front of Lane Kiffin that would make him among the 10 highest-paid college football coaches in America, according to a report from Richard Cross, a radio talkshow host for SportsTalk Mississippi. The monetary details of the offer have not been disclosed. Kiffin...
Five-star, in-state athlete impressed by Tennessee's on-field progress
A five-star prospect who's one of Tennessee's top in-state targets attended one of the Vols' home games earlier this season and likes what he has seen from them on the field.
Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss
CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets
Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Late Kick: Does Jimbo Fisher have a culture problem at Texas A&M?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the mood around the Texas A&M football program.
WATCH: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer talks state championship victory, fit with the Hawkeyes
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Iowa 2023 defensive back commit Zach Lutmer had 140 rushing yards and 225 total yards with four tackles in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's 10-7 class 2A state championship victory over Williamsburg. After the contest, 247Sports spoke with Lutmer about his performance, his senior season, and his fit...
Rival Reaction: Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson
CINCINNATI — Watch what Xavier coach Sean Miller says about Indiana, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson after No. 12 Indiana's 81-79 road win at Xavier.
Florida visit confirmed QB Jaden Rashada's decision to change course
After making one of the most shocking flips of the 2023 recruiting cycle last week, Pittsburg (CA) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada took in his first ever game inside The Swamp. He's now Florida's prized commitment in their 2023 class at a premier position. It was a whirlwind of a weekend for Rashada. He won a playoff game on Friday night, and then hopped on a red eye flight to spend his Saturday and Sunday in Gainesville. He was joined by his father, Harlan Rashada, on the visit, who spoke with Swamp247 about their weekend trip to his sons future home.
BREAKING: Huskies Ink Four-Star Recruit Wesley Yates III
SEATTLE – Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III has signed a National Letter of Intent, announcing his commitment to the Washington men's basketball program. Yates is a 6'4" shooting guard out of Beaumont, Texas and is the 37th-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top-100. He also reportedly received offers from Gonzaga, Baylor, Memphis and Auburn, among other schools.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
DT Jamel Howard de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard has de-committed from Wisconsin. "After lots of long hard thoughts, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Howard said. "Thank you to the Badger family for everything." He visits Michigan this weekend and with that I have now put in a Crystal Ball pick...
So, You’re Saying It’s Possible
When LSU scored a two-point conversion in overtime in Baton Rouge to take a 32-31 Someone had to suggest a possible path for Alabama into the national championship picture. win and hand Alabama its second loss of the season, conventional – and reasonable – wisdom that the Crimson Tide was out of the national championship picture. No two-loss team has ever made the playoff and Bama was also out of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game when LSU defeated Arkansas.
Live updates: ASU vs No. 25 Oregon State
— 9:38 Q4 ASU 7 Oregon State 31: The Beavers capitalize off the turnover with a field goal . — 10:18 Q4 ASU 7 Oregon State 28: ASU sophomore punt returner DJ Taylor muffed his return attempt, which was recovered by Oregon State. THIRD QUARTER. — 0:10 Q3 ASU 7...
Recap: Alabama tops Austin Peay in penultimate regular-season game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 8-ranked Alabama defeated Austin Peay, 34-0, Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Overcoming some early mistakes, the Crimson Tide advanced to 9-2 (5-2 SEC) on the 2022-23 season, while the Governors’ record dropped to 7-4 (3-2 ASUN). Alabama out-gained Austin Peay, 527-206, and with a...
Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board
Rumblings suggest CU's search for its next head football coach will end in the next two weeks. Since firing Karl Dorrell on Oct. 2, Buffs A.D. Rick George has been busy vetting and interviewing candidates. Here is an updated Coaching Hot Board, with potential candidates to lead the herd going forward...
Live from Kyle Field: Jimbo Fisher talks beating UMass
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against UMass. The team goes to 4-7 on the season and faces LSU next weekend in their final contest of the 2022 campaign.
