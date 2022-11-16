ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Richards, husband shot at in L.A. road rage incident

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

Denise Richards and her husband were shot at Monday during a road rage incident in Los Angeles, a rep for the actress confirmed to the Daily News.

The 51-year-old “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum and husband Aaron Phypers were on the way to Popsicle Studio L.A. when the driver behind them yelled at the couple and shot at their car, even after Aaron let him get in front, TMZ reports.

Neither Richards nor her husband — both of whom were featured on the Bravo reality show’s ninth and 10th seasons — were injured in the incident, according to TMZ.

A representative for Richards confirmed the report to the Daily News, noting her camp would make “no further comment.”

Richards, who was previously married to Charlie Sheen, arrived to Popsicle Studio L.A. shaken and police were called after someone there saw the bullet hole on the couple’s vehicle, TMZ reports, but it’s unclear if police arrived to take a report.

Richards and her husband were escorted off the set of a project she was working on after her 12-hour work day by an off-duty cop, according to TMZ.

