Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee
Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
Gamecocks to dress in garnet and black on Saturday night
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team announced its uniform combination for the 2022 home finale against Tennessee. The black helmets with garnet jerseys and pants will be in play, as they take on the No. 5-ranked Volunteers. It’s the same combination that was worn against Texas A&M a few weeks ago.
How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee
On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60
CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
James Moors helps Colorado State trounce South Carolina
James Moors scored 24 points as Colorado State led nearly wire-to-wire in an 85-53 win over South Carolina at the
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks to host major JUCO OT prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on official visit this weekend
The recruiting of OT Keyshawn Blackstock (6-5 315) of Coffeyville JC, KS and Covington, GA has taken off like an Artemis moon rocket. From nowhere to national recruit at the speed of light. Blackstock is finishing his second season at Coffeyville and recently learned he is academically set to play at the next level. The major schools know that too, and the offers have been flowing in.
Bradford announces top four
Four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford announced a top four on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Louisville, N.C. State and Penn State were also included on Bradford’s list. According to the 247Sports Composite, Bradford is the No. 9-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Bradford transferred to IMG...
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Stanford: How to watch, preview, picks for huge early-season women's basketball matchup
The top two programs in women's college basketball will be playing each other on Sunday afternoon when No. 2 Stanford hosts No. 1 South Carolina. These are the two most recent national champions, and this battle of the titans should help tell the programs more about their strengths and weaknesses early in the season.
Beamer must move quickly post Clemson
If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss
CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
WRDW-TV
Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
WLTX.com
With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season
CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
It's not time to throw darts at Shane Beamer yet
Jamie Bradford of Chief Sports Media says that he believes multiple changes are coming for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program this offseason and that head coach Shane Beamer deserves a chance to fix things.
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Over 130 jobs coming to Lexington County, S.C.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.), a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., announced plans to expand with new operations in Lexington County. The company’s $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Founded in 2008, EPC, Inc. is one of the largest information technology asset disposition (ITAD) providers in the […]
Columbia Star
Fulwiley chooses the Lady Gamecocks
Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with the University of South Carolina at a Signing Day event Thursday, November 10. “It’s definitely relieving to be able to decide where I want to go to school,” Fulwiley said. “I was able to wrap it up and sign my papers. Now I can focus on the season and try to win my fifth championship.
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
247Sports
