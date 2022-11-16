The recruiting of OT Keyshawn Blackstock (6-5 315) of Coffeyville JC, KS and Covington, GA has taken off like an Artemis moon rocket. From nowhere to national recruit at the speed of light. Blackstock is finishing his second season at Coffeyville and recently learned he is academically set to play at the next level. The major schools know that too, and the offers have been flowing in.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO