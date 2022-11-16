ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina vs. Tennessee

Few are picking the South Carolina football team to win this weekend, and not many more would take the Gamecocks and the point. Tennessee has run roughshod through its schedule this season losing only to the defending champs with only a few games that were reasonably close. The Gamecocks (6-4,...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks to dress in garnet and black on Saturday night

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team announced its uniform combination for the 2022 home finale against Tennessee. The black helmets with garnet jerseys and pants will be in play, as they take on the No. 5-ranked Volunteers. It’s the same combination that was worn against Texas A&M a few weeks ago.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

How to watch: Carolina vs. Tennessee

On Saturday, South Carolina will welcome the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers to Williams-Brice Stadium for its next to last game of the season. The Volunteers (9-1, 5-1) are coming off a 66-24 win over Missouri while the Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) are coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida in Gainesville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

FINAL: Davidson 69 - Carolina 60

CHARLESTON – After a lopsided defeat against Colorado State when first-year basketball head coach Lamont Paris said “there was no real fight” in his team, South Carolina will take on Davidson, another team that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Gamecocks (2-1) were run out...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks to host major JUCO OT prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on official visit this weekend

The recruiting of OT Keyshawn Blackstock (6-5 315) of Coffeyville JC, KS and Covington, GA has taken off like an Artemis moon rocket. From nowhere to national recruit at the speed of light. Blackstock is finishing his second season at Coffeyville and recently learned he is academically set to play at the next level. The major schools know that too, and the offers have been flowing in.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Bradford announces top four

Four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford announced a top four on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks were included. Louisville, N.C. State and Penn State were also included on Bradford’s list. According to the 247Sports Composite, Bradford is the No. 9-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. Bradford transferred to IMG...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Beamer must move quickly post Clemson

If South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is moving on from offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, time is of the essence says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast. The reason? The NCAA transfer portal opens the ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Davidson dominates second half, sends Carolina to second straight loss

CHARLESTON – For the second time in as many days, South Carolina went down to a team that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. The fight was poor in the loss to Colorado State, but first year head coach Lamont Paris was a little bit more encouraged by his team’s effort in the 69-60 loss to Davidson on Friday night at TD Arena in the Charleston Classic.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
WLTX.com

With USC signing done, Milaysia Fulwiley can now focus on her senior high school season

CAYCE, S.C. — Last week, a huge weight was lifted off the shoulders of Milaysia Fulwiley when she announced publicly that she was signing with South Carolina. A week later, a very relaxed Fulwiley was part of the contingent of high school players who showed up at the Brookland-Cayce High School gymnasium for media day presented by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
CAYCE, SC
247Sports

It's not time to throw darts at Shane Beamer yet

Jamie Bradford of Chief Sports Media says that he believes multiple changes are coming for the South Carolina Gamecocks football program this offseason and that head coach Shane Beamer deserves a chance to fix things.
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Over 130 jobs coming to Lexington County, S.C.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) –  Executive Personal Computers, Inc. (EPC, Inc.), a subsidiary of CSI Leasing, Inc., announced plans to expand with new operations in Lexington County. The company’s $9.5 million investment will create 133 new jobs. Founded in 2008, EPC, Inc. is one of the largest information technology asset disposition (ITAD) providers in the […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Fulwiley chooses the Lady Gamecocks

Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley signed with the University of South Carolina at a Signing Day event Thursday, November 10. “It’s definitely relieving to be able to decide where I want to go to school,” Fulwiley said. “I was able to wrap it up and sign my papers. Now I can focus on the season and try to win my fifth championship.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

