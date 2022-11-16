Nick Cannon says he has “no idea” if he has more kids on the way—but he lets it be known that he’s in no rush to have any more. When asked if we can expect more babies, the soon-to-be father of 12 told Billboard News’ Tetris Kelly, “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” Earlier this month, Cannon announced alongside model Alyssa Scott that the pair is expecting their second baby together. No matter how many kids he adds to his ever growing brood, The Masked Singer host said they’ll always be the most important people in his life. “That’s my No. 1 priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else that comes after that,” Cannon said, adding, “My kids are definitely the creative forces in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”Read it at People

